'The key is keeping after these things': Health tips for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month — and it’s a reminder that what you don’t know, or don’t see, could hurt you.

77 years old Southgate man John Szymanski is no stranger to the word “cancer.”

"That's a devastating six-letter word," Szymanski said.

He’s heard it more times than he’d like.

"I had two cancers on my scalp yesterday morning when I got here," Szymanski said. "One here, and then lovely, and there."

John is still healing from the removal of two squamous cell carcinomas. Today, John is meeting his dermatologist, Dr. Steven Grekin, who he sees several times a year. Together, they’re always watching for skin changes.

"I did not like to wear a hat because I didn't like to re-comb my hair. Now that I'm in my 70s, I'm paying for it," Szymanski said.

For the sunburns, and UV ray exposure. I asked John: what advice would you give to someone who is 21 years old, and has a great head of hair?

"Oh, 21. Kids, start at about 13," he replied. "Take care of yourself. Wear the hat wear the sunscreen."

That’s advice echoed by Dr. Grekin who has treated thousands of patients like John. According to the American Academy of Dermatology. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U-S... affecting one in five Americans during their lifetime. that includes patients with darker skin tones, who are often diagnosed in its later stages, when it’s more difficult to treat.

Even though Dr. Grekin has spent decades helping others through treatment — last year, the doctor became the patient when he was diagnosed with cancer on his forehead and had to have the cancerous cells removed.

"What was it like to be on the other side of this as a patient?" I asked.

"I have to tell you, I didn't like it," he replied. "I say it all day, 'oh, I'm sorry, we found a little skin cancer.' But when you hear that word cancer, it's frightening."

Dr. Grekin recommends avoiding indoor tanning, performing regular skin self-exams and protecting your skin by seeking shade, wearing sun-protective clothing, using sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

He recommends skipping sunscreens with chemical blocks and choosing those with titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. He says it like putting a wall between you and the sun.

"Well, the sun can't, quote, 'see' your skin and it couldn't see mine. That's what you're doing with a physical blocking sunscreen," Dr. Grekin said.

For John Szymanski - the prognosis is good. He’s healing, but he knows he’ll be back.

"If you see something that looks suspicious, come on in sooner," Dr. Grekin said. "Otherwise, I'll see you in six months."

Catching skin cancer early is key. Survival rates are improving. Thanks in part to better messaging and new technology.

But stopping skin cancer from developing is key. Many people think great sun block is expensive. Dr Grekin says there are quality sunblock at your pharmacy for 10-20 dollars. The key is to buy it, use it and re-apply it after you've been in the sun for a while or in the water.

