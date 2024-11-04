The Metro Detroit school that's accurately predicted the next President for more than 50 years

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Since 1972, students at Seaholm High School in Birmingham has done the research on candidates and issues, going through the process to cast their ballots. While it technically doesn't count, how they vote is worth paying attention to.

"Today we're running our mock election which we love for every single presidential election we have," said AP Government and AP Economics teacher Kellie Howe.

It's their 13th mock Presidential election.

"We have our students checking in and they are required to show photo ID," Howe said.

It's a process meant to not only look and feel like the real thing.

"We need to get our voices out there. We are just as important in this country as like somebody who is 65," said Sophie Gable.

Gable and Spencer Warner are both seniors in the AP Government class that always make sure the school's precinct is voter-ready.

"Our teacher helped us to understand how important it is to understand who you're voting for and what the person you're going for is gonna do for this country," Warner said.

"It's just really good practice," Gable said. "It makes me feel like I know what I'm doing that like when I'm actually gonna get up there and vote that I'm not gonna be completely lost."

All students and staff can cast a ballot for President, Senator and one key local issue on the real ballot if they choose.

"We talk about it in social studies all the time, we have all these election ads we're seeing," Howe said. "We've see all of the signs as we drive to school, but they don't feel involved unless they can physically vote."

And for those that do, when all the votes are counted, this school has accurately predicted the next President of the United States for more than 50 years.

"I think it has to do with the demographic of our community," Howe said. "We pull from Birmingham, Bloomfield, a little bit into Southfield, Troy, so we have a very big range that comes to this school."'

Principal Michael Wicker cast his own mock ballot as a student here during the Presidential election narrowly won by George Bush in 2000.

"I think this election cycle has a lot more mainstream media attention," Wicker said.

​"You think they'll get it right this year?" I asked him.

"I know they will. We're not going to break the streak, not in my first year as Principal," Wicker said.

"PersonallyI am wondering because this is such a contentious election if that is going to lay a factor into this," Howe said. "Will we be right, will we be wrong?"

The results of their mock election will be shared later today.

