'The missing piece.' Families celebrate adoption day at Wayne County court

(WXYZ) — November is National Adoption Month and on Friday, the Third Circuit Court celebrated with Wayne County Adoption Day.

See the heartwarming story in the video below

There was not a dry eye in the house as local parents grew their families by officially adopting children from all across the area.

I got the opportunity to be inside that emotional courtroom for the day families will never forget.

For Gregory Kelly, it was about taking in young Marcellous, who never officially ad a family of his own.

“And I gave him my word at the time, I said I will nurture and protect you with everything I got, for the rest of my life," Kelly said.

Four families grew with their new adoptions, including the Vannatters.

The Vannatters have two biological children, but were told by doctors it wasn't safe for mom, Theresa, to have any more.

That information was not going to stop them. The family adopted two more kids, including little Gabriella, on Friday.43

“She was the missing piece to our family and she fits right in and her three older brothers adore her," Theresa said.

According to state data, as of last year, there are over 10,000 children in foster care in Michigan alone. Third Circuit Court Chief Judge Patricia Perez Presard said she hopes events like the adoption day open the hearts and minds of people all across the state to consider adopting.

“We hope to improve and increase the number of children nourished," Presard said. "Foster care children that are adopted, and we know that this is the kind of thing that does it.”

The joy these families felt cannot be put into words, but they tried their best, as every single parent explained to the judge why they wanted to be moms and dads.

“Because I love them. I love them," one parent said.

“Since October 17, 2024, she’s been our daughter. This is just a formality," another said.

