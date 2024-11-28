Watch Now
'The parade is amazing': Metro Detroiters flock downtown for America's Thanksgiving Parade

We were downtown for the start of America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit. We talked with some first timers hoping to start new family traditions, and some seasoned parade veterans who all say this is the best way to start their Thanksgiving.
DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — We were downtown for the start of America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit. I talked with some first timers hoping to start new family traditions, and some seasoned parade veterans who all say this is the best way to start their Thanksgiving.

"This is my first parade," said Blair Ferguson.

"I don’t really know what I’m expecting but I’m really excited," said Ivy Holmes.

"I remember when I was a kid. But it’s been highlighted since then it’s wonderful," said David Coleman. "The people are amazing. The parade is amazing. I love it all."

This is America's Thanksgiving Day parade here in Detroit for the 98th year. David's gone the last four years, but he's hoping for a first this year too.

"This is the first time this year that I got right here. I always want to get here and get some of them beads. So maybe this year I’ll get some," David said.

This year's parade has 28 floats, nine high school marching bands and six balloons.

"I’m excited to see the little floaters," said Bobbi Ferguson.

"I saw some characters that I knew and some I didn’t. It was really cool to see them then. Then we could see them again here," Blair said.

Some of the littlest parade goers were also excited to see the big man himself: Santa

"I’m excited to see Santa," Adrian Holmes said. "I’m just going to get us presents."

"A blanket - it’s a unicorn blanket that glows," said Eny Holmes on what she wants for Christmas.

But Bellamy still thinks it's a little too early for him.

"Not right now because it’s going to be for Christmas," Bellamy said.

And after the parade box is checked...

"I want to see Santa and then I can get in the warm car," said Ava Watkins.

"Ready to go home and smoke my turkey!" said Eric Ferguson.

