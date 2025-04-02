The Real ID deadline in Michigan is just over a month away; here's what you need to know

WXYZ

If your current state ID doesn't look like one of the two above, you have a tough time getting through TSA at the Detroit Metro Airport.

A safe flight usually starts at TSA, and beginning on May 7, TSA is upping it's safety measures by enforcing the Real ID requirements. But what does that mean?

WXYZ

“Every traveler, 18 years of age and older, must have a real ID state issued driver’s license, the state issued photo identification card, or another acceptable form that is accepted by TSA," said TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers.

Dankers says if your State ID doesn't look like the two examples above — notice the star in the upper right corner — you don't have a real ID.

“They can expect to have delays at the security check point and the length of the delay will be determined by the number of people around them who also do not have a compliant form of ID," Dankers said.

So, what would that delay look like?

“Yeah so that question is really still up in the air of what the enforcement will look like," Dankers said. "I do want people to understand they will be able to travel. There will be a phased enforcement approach and what that exactly looks like, we’re still determining that.”

Dankers says there are other forms of acceptable 'Real IDs'. There's a list on the TSA website, including a U.S. passport or enhanced driver's license.

WXYZ

Michigan resident Beverly Vines says that, although it's not required, she got the enhanced license years ago, because it counts as a Real ID and she can cross the U.S. border with it.

“It was very easy to get, you had to pay a little extra for it, but it was very easy to get," Vines said.

Celeste Humitz says she went with the enhanced license too.

WXYZ

“I think it makes us all safer, actually," Celeste said.

Dankers says safer is the goal, and she recommends getting Real ID compliant as soon as possible.

“The deadline is May 7th but you can do it after that as long as you are doing it before you are catching a flight, right?” I asked her.

“That’s a great point," Dankers said. "We know that not every American is going to be flying on May 7th and so, look at your travel plans, look at when you think you may be traveling if you don’t have those plans already.”

If you need a new ID, you can schedule an office visit with the Secretary of state on their website, at this link.

Where Your Voice Matters