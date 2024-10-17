There's a property tax increase for parks on the ballot in Oakland County: What do voters think?

(WXYZ) — Oakland County voters this November will see a proposal to raise property taxes for parks, recreation, and conservation on their ballots.

The millage asks voters to decide 'Yes' or 'No' to a proposal to replace and extend the duration of the property tax that supports Oakland County Parks, from 35 cents per thousand dollars of a home's tax value to 65 cents.

County Parks Director Chris Ward says it will cost the average homeowner (tax value $133,000) around an additional $40 dollars a year in property tax and generate approximately $24 million a year.

“I know a lot of people are struggling with rising costs and concerned about anything that might affect their bottom line. The nice thing about this proposal, since it’s countywide, a relatively small change that will not have a huge impact on the average taxpayer can bring in quite a bit of money that we can have a big impact with,” said Ward.

Those with a higher tax value would pay more, accordingly.

Here's a list of all the planned capital improvements: Capital Improvements Summary

“It’s incredibly important. It’s really, you know, make a big decision for the future of Oakland County in terms of where we go with recreation and conservation of natural resources. This proposal will generate millions of dollars that will help us invest in those things and provide great things for people to do year-round and invest in our parks and update outdated facilities,” said Ward

Some voters are on board, like Jeff Lowry.

While others like Robert, a senior citizen, would prefer to save all he can.

"I don’t think I’m going to vote for it," said Robert. “I am, indeed, a senior, so it’ll take away my dollars. Few dollars that I do have. Don’t have a lot of 'em.”

You can calculate the increase in property taxes by multiplying the taxable value by the millage increase.

Some of what officials are promising if the millage is approved includes:



Free entry and enjoyment of Oakland County parks and dog parks (excluding pay-to-play attractions such as golf courses, waterparks, campgrounds, and off-road vehicle parks). The following parks would eliminate vehicle entry fees:

Addison Oaks Groveland Oaks Highland Oaks Independence Oaks Lyon Oaks (Park and Dog Park) Orion Oaks (Park and Dog Park) Red Oaks Dog Park Rose Oaks

$100 million investment in major capital improvements to improve your enjoyment of our parks, trails, recreational attractions, and the Oakland County Farmers Market

New and expanded regional trailways and improved maintenance of existing trails

More opportunities for recreational enjoyment of our major rivers

Investment in equipment and facilities designed to be accessible for all, regardless of age and ability

An expanded park system with additional locations near our population centers through partnerships with local governments

Support for greater participation in school field trips to nature and farm education centers and expanded enrichment programs for people of all ages

Preservation and protection of sensitive natural habitats, wetlands, and green spaces

Opportunities for low-interest financing that will ultimately reduce costs to taxpayers.'

The new millage would support cities with grants for parks, recreation, and conservation and last for 10 years.

Ward says due to the limited duration of Oakland County Parks' current millage, they have to pay for all major capital projects and purchases with cash on hand, making it impossible to do long-term, costly projects and instead relying on quick repairs and patchwork maintenance.

Many large projects were able to take place in recent years like Pontiac Oaks/ Hawthorne Park and the Beech Woods Park Improvement Project because of one-time federal COVID dollars (American Rescue Act funding).

Voters are weighing their personal pros and cons.

"It’s a cornerstone of a society to have a place where you can go and just be together. We don’t have town squares anymore," said Lowry.

