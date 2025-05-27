WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An elementary school crossing guard is urging the city of Wayne to take action to protect students from reckless drivers.

Watch Brittany's report in the video player below

'They don't stop at this sign': Wayne crossing guard, residents demand intersection be made safer

Parents say drivers consistently fail to stop at crosswalks, soeed and drive distracted bear Taft Elementary. They say it's been a big worry, with many close calls.

Roy Theisen, the crossing guard at Taft Elementary, started a Change.org petition after noticing drivers blowing this stop sign. We came out to talk to him, and we didn't even put the news van in park when a car went right past it without even tapping their brakes. But we weren't the only ones that saw it.

A Wayne police officer, stationed to catch people blowing this stop sign, clocked it and flicked on his lights, making the traffic stop right on the corner. Roy has been the crossing guard at this Gloria Street and Forrest Avenue Intersection for the last five years. He says there's a number of people who regularly don't stop.

Nearly 400 other Wayne community members agree: that's how many have signed his petition, calling on the city to take action before a student gets hurt.

"They just don’t stop. They don’t stop at this sign. They ignore the signs on the curb. They know it’s a school. Its constant 2-3 times a week if not more," Roy said. "I just want them to be safe in this area. I can’t control what they do three blocks down. But I certainly want to control what they do here."

"I got a kindergartener so I hope everyone stays safe," said Taft parent Eric Trigg.

The city is taking a step towards making this a safer block. The Wayne-Westland interim superintendent, Jennifer Curry, said the following in the statement below:

We are proud to announce that the City of Wayne has committed to installing speed humps in front of Taft-Galloway Elementary School—an important step toward ensuring the safety of our students.

This progress is the direct result of strong community advocacy. We are grateful to those who raised their voices and to the City of Wayne for responding with swift and thoughtful action.

The safety of our students is always our highest priority. This effort shows the power of partnership between schools, families, and local government. Together, we’re making our community safer for every child.

Rot says with the timeline he's been told, the speed bumps are expected to be here for the 2025-26 school year. Wayne Police also say the offiver here watching the stop sign is part of their continued enforcement efforts. These officers go to places with the highest level of community complaints.

