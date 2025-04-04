'They’re my team.' Downtown Detroit becomes sea of navy and orange for Tigers' Opening Day

(WXYZ) — The sun was shining here in Detroit on Friday for a phenomenal Tigers' Opening Day.

Fans flocked to Comerica Park from truly across the world, among them, some friendly feline-painted faces you may recognize.

REPORT: Lifelong fans celebrate Detroit Tigers home opener

Tony and Pam Rinna are no strangers to Comerica Park — or to a Detroit Tigers' Opening Day.

"16 years of getting our faces painted for Opening Day," said Pam.

The husband and wife from Southgate tell me it's an event they’ll never miss!

"When I met him, Tony, he told me that he does Opening Day and gets his face painted, and am I on board? And I said, 'I love it!'" said Pam.

They started painting their faces years ago to show team pride, and now they've been stopped at the store, they’ve been featured in commercials, and people look for them at Opening Day.

"We’ve already had people come up to us today, extreme Tigers!" said Tony.

Their pride is a small taste of what all of downtown Detroit looked like Friday afternoon.

"The community is great, everyone is so lovely," said another fan.

Some told us Opening Day is bigger than Christmas for their family and that there is "no party like a Detroit party."

A sea of navy and orange, it was the ultimate kick-off to what many believe will be an incredible season.

"I’m an ultimate Tigers fan, win or lose, they’re my team, and I’ll support them till the day the Lord takes me home," said Tony.

