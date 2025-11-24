'This is one I won't forget': Macomb Township firefighters help deliver baby

(WXYZ) — Macomb Township firefighters made a rare call for service, Sunday morning. In fact, it was the first call of its kind for Captain Ken Bartz who’s been with the department for 22 years.

“This is my best call. This is one I won’t forget," Bartz told 7 News Detroit.

Bartz and fellow firefighters delivered a baby at a home in the area of Hall Road and Garfield Road.

An emergency dispatcher relayed this message: “…for an OB emergency…. 34-year-old female. Water broke. She says she does feel the baby’s head. She’s in her third trimester.”

LeeShauna Brown says she was 38 weeks pregnant with baby Amarla.

“Everything just happened so fast, so quick,” Brown told 7 News Detroit from her bed at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

“I was laboring for 14 hours by then, and I decided to get the shower to help ease the contractions, and I got in the shower and I immediately started having contractions back to back,” she recalled.

Stephan Smith, Armala’s father said, “We had a plan, but for her being birthed at home was not the plan.”

The couple said they were going to go the hospital, but Amarla had other plans. Brown's water broke in the dining room.

So, Dad called 911 and that’s where Captain Bartz and other Macomb Township firefighters’ quick response and training came in clutch.

Bartz said, “Our response time was about 3 minutes from receiving the call to on scene.”

The mother of two explained, “They told me to lay down on my back, and he said you’re going to have to push and so here we go and so we just started pushing right there in the middle of the dining room floor.”

Firefighter Joe Longo said, “Assisting with her, ya know, controlling her breathing and just pushing when needing to pushed."

Smith said the firefighters were “reassuring, real smooth. Like, ‘Hey, we got you. Take your time. Hey dad, we need a towel.' I'm tossing a towel to 'em. It was just a moment."

Captain Bartz said, “Within about four minutes, I was holding a beautiful baby girl.”

Her mom and dad are grateful for the first responders' care and reassurance.

“I really appreciate their calmness, and just really helping me to just focus and just give birth,” Brown said.

“Appreciate their time, their energy, their professionalism, they put all their skills.. It was showtime," Smith said.

“Believe it or not, this is something I’ve always wanted to do, being on this job," Bartz said. “Having a young grandchild now, that's six months, being able to deliver a newborn like that, it just makes it all the better. It’s amazing,” he said.

