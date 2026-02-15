Thousands compete in massive President's Day volleyball tournament at Huntington Place

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thousands of volleyball players from across the U.S. and Canada descended on Detroit's Huntington Place this weekend for the ninth annual President's Day Challenge, one of the region's largest volleyball tournaments.

The massive event features 720 teams and 7,500 athletes competing across 83 courts, with more than 20,000 people in attendance. Players range from under 10 to 18 years old, representing clubs from multiple states and provinces.

"To me it's really special, because this is my 1st really big one, like 2 day tournament," said Claire O'Moore from Team Rose City Volleyball Club in Canada.

O'Moore and her teammate, Lyla Sassine, traveled from Windsor to compete in the tournament. For Sassine, the event offers more than just competition.

"I love how there is a whole bunch of players, and you get to meet other people," Sassine said.

The tournament isn't just about volleyball skills. Players have embraced social media trends, creating TikTok dance videos during downtime between matches.

Mya Trammell from Team Munciana in Indiana knows the power of viral content. Last year, her tournament video garnered over 45,000 views. This year, she's partnered with teammate Carmen Horn to create another potential hit.

"Making TikToks of course," Trammell said when asked about making the most of downtime.

"I think they are entertaining, I mean I want to go viral and its the easiest thing to do," Horn said.

Another tradition gaining popularity at volleyball tournaments is "clipping" – a surprise gesture meant to bring smiles to players' faces.

"Anyone can get clipped," O'Moore and Sassine explained. "You don't know who does it. It's just a surprise. Say you are walking down your court and you get clipped. And then you are like who clipped me?! Its just supposed to put a smile on your face."

For coaches managing younger teams, the tournament presents unique challenges and rewards.

"We got really lucky, we got a great group of girls, so it's just having fun, and getting after it, and enjoying the sport," said Kate Ochas, coach of Team Legacy Volleyball Club.

Mallory Kopa, coach of Team Michigan Elite, noted the physical demands of coaching at such events.

"My vocal chords are never prepared for this. I always walk away with no voice," Kopa said.

Despite some teams experiencing losses, players maintain positive attitudes. Jojo Hamway and Emme Dorchy from Team Michigan Elite said they handle defeats "gracefully" and "learn from our mistakes."

The tournament concludes Sunday, wrapping up three days of competition, social media content creation, and volleyball traditions at the downtown Detroit venue.

