Tigers superfan ready for Opening Day as he recovers from heart & liver transplant

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers home opener will be special for one Tigers superfan, who has been in the hospital for nearly a year.

Alex Casonguay, 29, has had a heart condition since he was born called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, requiring him to need a heart and liver transplant.

He was hospitalized in May 2024 and got the double transplant he needed in early March. He's still in the hospital now recovering.

Alex tells us it was a long year for him, but his favorite team made it all bearable. He said he's been a Tigers super fan since he went to his first game in 2002 and that didn't change while he was awaiting his organ transplants.

He watched last year's postseason run and cheered from his hospital bed.

"I was in there for a long time and watching baseball, watching the Tigers got me though some really bad days, really hard times," he said. "It really does make a difference when you're limited on what you can and can't do."

Alex tells me he'll be watching today's home opener from the hospital and cheering on the Tigers as always.

He also wanted people to know that April is Donate Life Month, where people are encouraged to sign up as organ, eye and tissue donors.

Where Your Voice Matters