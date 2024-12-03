Tips when choosing which charities to give to this holiday season

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — As families gather to celebrate the holidays, many are also taking the time to give back to those who are less fortunate. And on this giving Tuesday, I wanted to find out how people determine where they place their hard-earned dollars.

"To make sure it gets to the people in need that's the main thing," said Daniel Woods.

"Anything to do with supporting the community," said Gavin Doucette.

Charitable giving increases during this time of year and many choose non-profits that align with their values and make the most impact, but they also like to know where their hard-earned dollars go.

I spoke with Daniel Woods about what factors determine where he donates his money.

"Normally its the Salvation Army, because they've always given to the community to the people in need more than anybody else not saying anyone hasn't given as much but their out reach to the community we see it more," Daniel said.

One of the most common themes I found when I was speaking with people is transparency on where their donations go.

"It's paying it forward and it's helping a child or a mother or a family be able to enjoy a special time," said Pamela Burke.

Burke is the project manager at the Lennon Center in Dearborn Heights, a pregnancy resource center that helps women and families. All the funds raised, she says, for this non-profit stay directly with the communities in Metro Detroit.

"They go straight to our families. We just help our moms with just basic needs diapers, wipes," Pamela said.

"Donations are critically important for the work that we do," said Courtney Smith.

Smith is the CEO of the Detroit Phoenix Center, a 501(c)(3) high-impact non-profit organization that provides housing, academic, youth leadership and other wrap-around services helping Detroit youth in need. She says this time of year is critical for donations.

"We know people are the most charitable around the holiday season which is the winter season. But we see the most year-round. But with it getting cold outside we see the most need around this time," Courtney said.

All of the donations they receive also stay right here in the community.

"It goes right towards the people who need it the most to meet their most basic needs," Courtney said.

And when it comes to selecting non-profits, many donors also consider the organization's reputation and accountability.

"We just don't want to see it getting spread out and being told its going here and not seeing it reach out to them. The people actually getting the product and whatever they need to receive," Daniel said.

"Having money that builds this community up it pretty important," Gavin said.

