Tom Gores' annual Toys-for-Tots giveaway happening on Wednesday

(WXYZ) — On Wednesday morning, Shed 5 at Eastern Market will feel more like Santa's Workshop. That's because Pistons owner Tom Gores is hosting his annual Toys-for-Tots giveaway.

He will help the organization deliver thousands of toys to pre-selected metro Detroit families while spreading holiday cheer.

Inside the shed there are close to 10,000 toys, and that's not including bikes, scooters and more. It's all waiting to go home with the kids in this year's giveaway.

The Detroit Pistons partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps for the event, and more than 750 families are going to be moving through the doors for the giveaway. Those families are pre-selected and people cannot show up on site for the giveaway.

We got a look inside the shed on Tuesday during set-up, and toys covered tables as crew members kept adding to the pile.

All are separated by age group, with something for everyone, including Hot Wheels, basketballs, Legos, dolls and more.

It’s the 18th year the Gores family has had a hand in making Christmas special for families in need here in metro Detroit. They started partnering with Toys for Tots in 2009, helping over 70,000 families during the holidays.

Duncan Murdock, a representative of the family who has helped out with the giveaway for close to the last decade, said watching kids walk into what looks like Santa's Workshop never gets old.

"Little ones - when the little ones come in, 6 and under, they see all the decoration and the toys it’s something they’re probably never seen before. The excitement, they want to ride their bikes out of here," Murdock said. "We know that those children are going to have a great morning on Christmas day and that’s what it’s all about."

All kids between the ages of 4-7 will get the toys. Bikes and scooters will go home with older kids between 8 and 10, and the 11-13-year-olds get wireless headphones.

