ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 14 million people watched a Michigan man get a haircut. But this is not really a story about a haircut.

It is a story about two brothers, autism, independence, and a journey that is inspiring millions around the world.

Watch Faraz Javed's report below

Two Michigan brothers show the world that autism is no barrier to independence

At first glance, viewers watching a video filmed at Great Clips in Allen Park thought they were watching 32-year-old Jake Tilk accompany his younger brother, Max, to get a haircut. Jake says they were watching something much bigger.

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"Mac prefers if I give him a little trim at home, because it's a lot for him to get a haircut," Jake said (longer hair).

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Max Tilk is autistic. And even though the brothers are only a year apart in age, Jake says he never saw Max as different growing up.

"I don't know who I would be without Max. He is my best friend," Jake said.

When asked what they love about spending time together, Jake prompted his brother.

"Play games and what else?" Jake said.

"Hangout with Jake," Max said.

That bond eventually found a much bigger audience. Jake says the social media journey began in 2008, when Max started facing challenges and his need for independence became clear.

"A lot of these sorts of challenges that I do with Max really make me nervous," Jake said.

When asked what makes him nervous, Jake pointed to the possibility of negative reactions.

"I don't know if Max goes into the barber shop, if he is going to get negative reactions," Jake said.

Jake confirmed that has happened before. He also reflected on other obstacles Max has faced.

"A lot of times Max has faced adversity in life, like, when Max supposed to be graduating high school," Jake said.

"In 2017," Max added.

"In 2017, Max got held back 6 times," Jake said.

Inside Great Clips, Salon Manager Britaney Gawne found the moment relatable.

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"Being judged or what not on stuff growing up, got to navigate through a lot, and the bad memories stick more than the good sometimes," Gawne said.

Franchise owner Janak Patel said the environment his staff creates is something he takes pride in.

"We have a platform called Great Clips University, where we have lots of training programs so we can accommodate all of our customers," Patel said.

When Max completed the haircut on his own, the reaction was immediate.

Jake says the videos serve a purpose beyond social media.

"It's hard to say that I'm changing the narrative because to me, I want to show what autism is and what that means. These videos give Max a lot of purpose, too. Back when Max was diagnosed with autism, the doctors actually said that Max would never, ever speak and that he'd need to be institutionalized," Jake said.

Today, the brothers have 1.4 million followers on TikTok, 1.4 million followers on Instagram, and 1.1 million followers on Facebook.

"I did not dream that Max and I would be making content full time," Jake said.

When asked what he would say to the millions of people who follow along, Max kept it simple.

"Love everyone," Max said.

"You are going to give the world what?" Jake asked.

"Big smile and a hug," Max said.

The brothers say they have no plans to slow down.

"We want to do a lot more challenges. We want to show that people like Max, can go out and do anything," Jake said.

Their next video features Max ordering at a drive-thru on his own.

Here is how you can follow Jake and Max's journey:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mybrothermaxie

Website: https://mybrothermax.xyz/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.