Vendors say Arts Beats and Eats festival is helping the pursue their dreams

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Beyond the booths at Arts Beats and Eats are vendors with big dreams who see the festival as an avenue to help achieve them.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats in Downtown Royal Oak is a mile-long festival presented by Flagstar Bank that many consider the hallmark end-of-summer event. It's usually held Labor Day Weekend and draws hundreds of thousands.

Last year Keyon Lovett showcased his art as an emerging artist, this year he's on the big stage.

"I definitely had confidence that I would be here eventually," said Lovett.

The Flint native's brand focuses on a character named Ready, a rat, and features motivational phrases and tributes to black artist Basquiat.

"My main message is to be confident in yourself," said Lovett.

It's a message from his own life. A self-described "art school dropout".

"When I didn't get the affirmation or validation from the school I had to validate myself so it's kinda like a sense of pride," said Lovett.

He studied classical art at Grand Valley and took classes at Mott Community College before turning to his own style of art and betting on himself and his character Ready the Rat.

"We're all in a rat race. We're all chasing cheese," he said.

Lovett hopes to be his own art history one day.

A few blocks down Chris Chamber and partner Monique Swain are working to promote their growing business 86 West Fragrances which sells high-quality fragrances and home products like diffuser oils and candles.

"I've had such difficulty breaking into the Michigan market and, actually, finding a distributor or a partnering store to carry our fragrances. We were hoping to kind of get out here get a lot of eyes on it and then maybe pick something up while we're here," said Chamber.

They're in 9 boutiques throughout the nation and in Amazon and Macy's small business accelerator programs. The hope is a downtown Detroit or Royal Oak storefront.

Chamber is working full time and investing everything back into the business but working to be able to pay himself.

D'ette Walten and her husband were working on Friday to promote their family business, Poppa's Gourmet Hot Sauce and Momma's Hot Pepper Jelly.

"It's really important as a minority business owner to have the opportunity to showcase my products in such a large scale," said Walten.

Theresa Mullen, Owns The Fern in Royal Oak but says being vendor helps her live out her dream of being a business in touch with the community

"We look forward to this festival every. We love being around the community," said Mullen. "Honestly it's just being able to get our name out there which is the best part of these festivals and I think that's kinda what makes the wheel go round and that's kind of what makes the dream keep running," said Mullen.

