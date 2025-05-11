Viral social media star helps save struggling Wyandotte ice cream shop making 'Dubai Cup'

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Wyandotte ice cream shop that was on the verge of closing its doors has found new life thanks to social media and community support.

Yogurt Co., an 11-year-old business on Biddle Avenue in downtown Wyandotte, has become a local hotspot with lines stretching out the door. The surge in popularity is largely due to their signature "Dubai Cup" dessert.

"Probably the greatest ice cream I've ever had. So many different tastes and flavors," said Jeff Kerekes, a local resident and founder of the Downriver and Friends Facebook page.

The Dubai Cup, inspired by the viral dessert Dubai Chocolate, features fresh strawberries layered with crunchy knafeh pistachio cream and other secret ingredients. Yogurt Co. launched this creation earlier this year.

But the path to success wasn't always sweet. Owner Ali Mahfouz reveals the business nearly didn't survive.

"It was very tough, man. I had to cut employee hours, I had to work, me and my wife," said Mahfouz.

From rising operational costs to limited customers, Mahfouz and his wife struggled to keep their business afloat.

"We closed for the winter because it was so bad. But yeah, we were on the verge," said Mahfouz.

Even after introducing the Dubai Cup, business remained slow until Mahfouz connected with Kerekes.

That Facebook post brought the community out in support, but it was a 3-year-old social media star who truly made the dessert go viral.

Ace Morris, known online as "It's Ace's World," has over 400,000 followers on Instagram and 1.8 million views on TikTok. His dance post about the Dubai Cup created a sensation.

"Celebrity Ace came, and after it was even busier, and I had to hire more staff," said Mahfouz.

Ace's mother, Melissa Morris, never expected her son's social media presence would have such an impact.

"What a blessing it is that we can share, what platform we have to help businesses in our communities, even if it's just minimally," said Morris.

The young influencer has already made appearances on the Jennifer Hudson Show and visited the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"If Ace can just continue to be humble and kind, and change lives, or even just remind people of a time they felt so much joy in their life, I would be so happy and proud of him," said Morris.

Now thriving, Mahfouz is focused on giving back to the community that saved his business. He supports local causes including Wyandotte Block Out Cancer to help kids and funding for elementary schools.

Despite economic challenges, Mahfouz has committed to keeping prices stable on his menu items.

"To be patient. To really focus on what you love and the right time will come," said Mahfouz about what the experience has taught him.

