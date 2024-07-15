Viral TikTok Dubai Chocolate Bar craze takes over metro Detroit sweet shops

(WXYZ) — You can now find the viral Dubai Chocolate bar all over metro Detroit thanks to the TikTok trend, which inspired local bakers.

The chocolate bar is filled with pistachio filling and is made with milk chocolate and shredded pastry dough known as kataifi.

The bars constantly sell out and have attracted people from out of state.

Sales at Farhat Sweets have increased by 25% since they started making the bars just one month ago.

"It's honestly become like gold right now and everyone is trying to jump on it," said Rachide Farhat.

They have added more staff and expanded hours to keep up. Farhat Sweets is also offering online sales and delivery nationwide.

"Everything is done inside our kitchen," said Farhat. "A lot of new faces. Did not even come to our store, did not even know about us, they know about us now."

House of Chimney Cakes in Dearborn has also seen an increase in customers due to the chocolate bar.

"Surprisingly they've been coming every day. It's been pretty busy for the past two weeks," said Ali Abdallah, owner of House of Chimney Cake, Dearborn.

He says his son alerted him and his wife of the trend and asked them to create it. Both pastry chefs and lovers of diverse culture were excited to give it a try.

"We put our minds together and we expanded the chocolate to three different kinds," said Abdallah.

In addition to the Dubai bar, they also sell a strawberry Turkish bar with cotton candy and a Biscoff cookie chocolate bar.

House of Chimney Cake is not usually open on Mondays but pre-orders for the bar changed that. Their specialty is Hungarian chimney cakes.

Both owners are happy for the spotlight on Middle Eastern pastries as a whole and hope the trend is here to stay.

Palm Sweets in Sterling Heights and Dose of Sugar and Hamtramck also told us their bars were popular and in demand.

