Volunteer organization pushes for final donations to purchase historic Romeo property

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Romeo community members are raising funds to preserve a green space on Prospect Street and are approaching an important deadline to make it happen.

The property at 297 Prosepect Street was formerly Romeo Middle School and is now an open field after it was torn down in 2021.

Kimberly Wing's home is right next door.

"It was sad to see it go. We weren’t sure about it, and then we saw the open space and we were like 'oh my gosh. This is amazing,'" Wing said.

At one point, the district was considering selling to a housing developer but paused bids in favor of entertaining another idea that gained steam in the community.

Green Space on Prospect Street, an all-volunteer organization, is focused on preserving the land public green space and partnering with several other groups, businesses and community members to make it happen.

"There are people all across the globe that feel like this place does matter for Romeo and really for the greater good for generations to come,” Elizabeth Miller with GSOPS said.

The group has raised nearly $400,000 of their $600,000 goal in dedicated pledges and are working on their proposal to purchase the property from the school district with Four County Community Foundation.

Right now, they are 21 days into a social media campaign to share stories behind why the project matters to those who have donated.

"I am confident in this movement and we believe that this movement and grassroots effort has done a phenomenal job of letting the community and the school district know how badly we would like this to be a permanent green space for everyone forever," Miller said.

Their goal is to secure the funds by Nov. 1 to help make their proposal to the district more attractive.

The local school district has paused bids to allow the group time to raise funds and submit an offer.

"What they want to see is a letter of intent or letter that’s been submitted to them by that date,” said

Their site concept plans include:



An arboretum

Mowed open space

An oak savanna with mowed pathways

Bioswales and green water infrastructure

Pollinator gardens

Gathering space and outdoor classroom

Accessible entrances and pathways

Natural play and seating element

Points of interest

Sustainable maintenance and operation

Amenities

If there is no viable offer by Nov. 1, 2024, district administration and its legal counsel are authorized to issue a request for proposal for the sale of the property in January 2025, with the understanding that any recommendation to accept an offer or purchase agreement will be subject to board approval.

For more information visit greenspaceromeo.org.