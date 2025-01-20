Voters in metro Detroit share hopes for new presidential administration

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As history was made at Monday’s presidential inauguration, metro Detroiters on all sides watched closely and have many thoughts of their own to share.

Today, I traveled from Southfield to Sterling Heights to ask how they view the incoming President Donald Trump administration.

“I think it’s great. I think it's giving the country hope,” said Janet Skorupski, a Republican voter.

Inside Dodge Park Coney Island in Sterling Heights, customers have been focused on the inauguration while taking time to savor their breakfast or lunch.



Skorupski, who voted for Trump, says she was thrilled to see him win after a hard-fought campaign.



“I like a lot of his policies as far as the border goes," Skorupski said. "Economy... it's a very important thing that we get our economy back and get prices down, so that the middle class can live again.”



I also stopped in Southfield, where Democrat voter Leketha Stallings shared her thoughts on the incoming administration. During the election, Stallings voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Really want to see what's going to be happening with the economy and of course, with the taxes. Did not vote for him. I don’t see me as a woman of color being represented well in his cabinet. So, I’m hoping that he will keep some of the promises that he said he was going to do for the people,” Stallings said.

Other voters I talked to, ranging from independent to simply not wanting to identity their party, also shared strong feelings about the future of our country and what matters most. While they say we may not always agree politically, we must support our country and who the people have elected.

“Things can be corrected whether they be political, medical, whatever,” one voter said.

“I hope that inflation comes down. That’s my biggest hope. Affordable groceries would be nice,” another voter said.

Voters also pointed out how much it mattered to see former presidents attending the inauguration taking part in a historic transfer of power.

