Voters in Warren prepare to watch vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance take the stage

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Voters in Warren are gearing up to watch the vice presidential debate Tuesday night, hoping to learn more about policies that matter to them.

Macomb County is often viewed as a bellwether region, having swung from Democrat to Republican in election years and helping to decide the winner of the state.

“It’s going to be a really tight race, I know this,” Warren voter Michelle said.

With the first and likely only chance to see the vice presidential candidates on the debate stage Tuesday night, voters 7 News Detroit talked to in Warren say they will be watching.

“I just want to hear what they have to say. I’ll keep an open mind,” Jeff Vanwagon said.

Michelle was emotional thinking of what she says is at stake this November.

“I don’t want to dictator to run our county. I’m terrified and disabled and I don’t want to loose my benefits or anything I need to survive,” Michelle said.

Voters like Beverly Sargent say they want to hear specifics about the economy.

“I’m hoping to hear what they have to say for the economy of the people of the African American people in general,” Sargent said. “What are we to expect for the next four years? How are we to live for the next four years, a better improvement from the last four years?”

Both Democratic and Republican voters said they were already decided on a candidate.

