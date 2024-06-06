Walmart expands in-home delivery service to metro Detroit. Would people feel comfortable using it?

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Walmart is expanding its InHome delivery service to the metro Detroit area, and a handful of stores are participating.

You simply place your order online or through the app, and Walmart associates can deliver items directly in your home if you let them.

The company said it's hiring 76 people for the job. The Livonia Walmart on 7 Mile is one of the locations reportedly participating.

In a press release, Walmart said, "InHome associates are tenured, vetted and specially trained by Walmart for this service."

They'd not only deliver groceries to your home like Shipt and Instacart, but let's say you're not home. The associate will bring them inside using a one-time access code to your home or garage, and if you want, they'll even place them in your refrigerator.

With the news, I went out and spoke to Walmart customers in Livonia.

"If there's a screening process and you want someone in your house putting your groceries away, I think it's a great option. I personally like it being dropped off on my porch, so I can put it away myself and I don't have to clean my house before it gets delivered," Jill told me.

WXYZ

On top of a screening process, Walmart said associates would wear a camera on their vest. It will record the entire delivery, and customers can access the video from their phones for up to a week.

"I wouldn't need it myself, but that sounds like a good service, especially if you're in need of it," Roy said.

WXYZ

"I'm 70 years old. I get tired of doing (grocery shopping)," George said. "It's rough for me. Ya know, I get tired, go to the doctor, and I do this. It's all I do, and it's hard on me."

WXYZ

"No, I would not like somebody to come into my house. I don't trust people and even some of the people I know I don't let into my house," Dan said.

WXYZ

He's not alone.

"I don't want anybody in my house, but I do think it's a good idea. Really, I do. It's for some people. It's just not for all of us. I think they should think about it," Lynn said.

WXYZ

"Even with the body camera, I don't think would do it. That's just me. I'm pretty private. And I like to stay that way," West said.

WXYZ

Dan added, "Well, I've got a lot of nice items in my house, and you don't know. Just because they're wearing a body camera don't mean they're not setting you up."

There are plenty who are convinced the safety measures go enough.

"Yea, I would utilize it only to the safety with a body camera, and it's all recorded and I can see what's going on and stuff like that. Just in case something happen. It's for my safety as well. So, I think it would be a good idea," Nick said.

WXYZ

Where Your Voice Matters