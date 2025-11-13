WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Homeowners in a Warren subdivision are expressing frustration over a water main replacement project that has missed its December 1 deadline, leaving their neighborhood disrupted by construction materials and torn-up infrastructure for months.



Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Warren residents frustrated as water main replacement project drags on past deadline

Terrie Buchanan received a construction notice around August 9 stating that water main work in her subdivision would be completed by December 1, weather permitting. With the deadline now approaching, she and other residents say they've seen more disruption than actual construction progress.

"I got this probably around August 9th," Buchanan said. "Expected to be completed December 1, weather permitting, we're already in November. I don't see them getting it done."

WXYZ-TV

Buchanon lives on Linda Street, one of several roads in the subdivision that the notice says will be reconstructed as part of the water main replacement project. However, with just over two weeks left until the original December 1 deadline, she says hardly any work has been completed.

WXYZ-TV

"I don't know what they're doing with it, I'm not gonna lie," Buchanan said.

WXYZ-TV

The construction zone is crowded with cement cylinders in front of homes, torn-up sidewalks near Rinke Park's children's playground, and towering piles of dirt and sand that residents say create additional problems.

WXYZ-TV

"When it's really windy, we wouldn't be able to stand right here; it's really sandy," said Tannima, whose home sits directly in front of cones, signs, and construction holes that have been there since summer.

WXYZ-TV

Tannima emphasized that residents wouldn't mind the disruption if work was actually progressing.

"The thing is, they're not working on it; if they were working on it, we don't mind it," Tannima said.

However, not all neighborhood residents share these concerns. Doru Merosu, who has lived in the area for 25 years and lives near the heart of the construction zone at Arsenal and Linda, says he's grateful for the city's work.

"They don't like to go a couple of yards, park somewhere else, go street down, go around, I mean, I'm happy," Merosu said. "The city does their jobs, I mean, they reconstruct the street, try to do good things for the city, I mean, I'm happy with it."

WXYZ-TV

But for Buchanan and others, patience is wearing thin.

"Why is it taking so long? You're displacing everyone in this neighborhood," Buchanan said.

The city acknowledges the December 1 deadline has been extended due to "unforeseen circumstances." City Engineer Tina Gapshes provided a statement explaining some of the complications.

WXYZ-TV

"The 21-inch storm sewer along Arsenal from Stanley to 12 Miles needs to be replaced. The pipe is shallow and has recently deteriorated. In addition, several gas leads were found to be too shallow," Gapshes said.

The construction continues without a clear timeline for completion, leaving residents like Buchanon frustrated with the ongoing disruption.

"This is ridiculous," Buchanan said.

———————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Where Your Voice Matters