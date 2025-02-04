Waterford Township family still waiting for answers after son's 2021 disappearance

(WXYZ) — A metro Detroit family torn apart for four years is pleading for help to learn what happened to their son, who disappeared in early 2021.

Waterford police say Creg Lyles' case is being investigated as a homicide, and on Tuesday, I talked with his parents and the police chief about the potential for new leads in the case.

“He was a happy person. He loved old people. He did anything for anyone. Spoke French and Spanish," Mary Lyles, Creg's mother, said.

“He didn’t go a day without calling his mom, and he just disappeared," Creg's father, Greg, said.

Greg and Mary are pleading for help to solve the mysterious disappearance of their son. Creg, a choir director, disappeared after being last seen at Rivers Edge Apartments in Waterford in January 2021.

Police say Creg's live-in boyfriend, who has not been charged, remains their focus.

“He hasn’t cooperated with police. Won’t talk to him. That was my son’s partner. They lived together," Greg said.

Where do things stand since our first story aired?" I asked Waterford Police Chief Scott Underwood.

"The case is active. We’ve had MSP come and look at the file for an extra set of eyes," he said.

"In terms of Creg’s partner, has he answered any additional questions since we first talked?" I asked.

"He hasn’t. Not any additional questions although he remains the primary suspect in this case," Underwood said.

Among the questions remaining, why Creg suddenly stopped his social media presence and group texts with friends.

Police confirm his phone and glasses were left behind, and his car was being used by his boyfriend for days after. His boyfriend has since moved out of state, Mary tells me.

“I don’t know what I’d do if I saw him on the street or his family on the street," Mary said.

Creg's family added that his very close circle of loved ones remains devastated and desperately needing closure.

A reward for information that brings answers as to what happened is now up to $17,000 through Crime Stoppers.

“Craig was very educated. I’m not just saying that because he was my son. He always went to school to brighten his education. I gave Creg to God. That’s how I’m willing to deal with this and able to deal with this," Mary said.

I also reached out to the prosecutor's office for an update on the case. They say it's being looked at closely, but so far, no specific word on if charges could come or possibly when.

