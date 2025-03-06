Waterford Township neighborhood shares crater concerns

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Thursday, 7 News Detroit headed back to Waterford Township a day after the station's first "Let's Talk" event.

At the event, community members shared their story ideas and gave input. Darwin Hutchinson steered us toward potholes and craters in his neighborhood on South Winding Drive.

The largest hole measures over 7 feet wide and at least 6 inches deep.

"It's always been bad, but it's just steadily getting worse," he said.

Resident Willie Reid said "yeah, it's been a problem."

Reid, who's lived on South Winding Drive for 50 years, said there's only a couple ways to safely navigate.

"Zigzag," she said.

Conventional advice is to dodge the holes and drive slow. The worst sections are in front of her and her next-door neighbor's home.

Craig Amman, who lives next door to Reid, said "I drive all over metro Detroit. The worst stretch of road that I've driven on this year has been this in front of the house."

The Road Commission for Oakland County is in charge of maintaining township roads.

Residents said the occasional patchwork by the county is short-lived. For answers on a long-term fix, 7 News Detroit spoke with road commission spokesman Craig Bryson. He said public funding simply isn't available.

"The only option the state gives us for resurfacing those roads is allowing the residents to petition to create a special assessment district, which essentially means they pay. We create the project, manage the project and they pay through a special assessment tax assessment," Bryson explained.

It would be paid out over 10 years. Bryson and residents said residents didn't get the 51% majority of votes needed after the issue was presented in late 2023.

They don't feel this method is fair. Reid said her assessment was $15,000.

"Nobody can pay that. Mostly us living here are all retired," she said.

Amman said, "It's kind of ridiculous in my opinion. I think it's a thoroughfare road. It's a semi-major roadway. More people use this road than those that just live in this neighborhood. I don't think it's necessarily should be the responsibility of homeowners to repair their own streets."

Hutchinson, who lives on another street, said he's willing to chip in.

"In my opinion, this whole subdivision (should pay). It shouldn't be up to just 'cause I live on that road. It should be all of us to put in a minor amount," he said.

7 News Detroit spoke with Township Supervisor Anthony Bartolotta who said the township has a fund to contribute 10% of the cost to such a project. He said about a half dozen subdivisions have taken the township up on that in that last five years.

"Oakland County now has a program where they can contribute to those projects, and we have agreed to match," Bryson said. "So, it's actually a good time if they have an interest in doing that."

In the meantime, Bryson said a crew is scheduled to do patchwork on South Winding Drive on Friday.