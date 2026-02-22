Wayne State alumni and friends bring halal café dream to Midtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Childhood friends who studied at Wayne State University have opened a new halal café just steps from their alma mater, creating what they call "a little slice of home" in Midtown Detroit.

Rahha Café and Brunch House, a Yemeni-inspired eatery, opened recently near the Wayne State campus. The name "Rahha" means happiness, joy and relaxation, according to co-owner Fadel Almarsoumi.

Brothers Fadel and Rafid Almarsoumi teamed up with three other childhood friends, including Omar Balawi, to open the restaurant. For them, it represents more than just a business venture.

"Wouldn't it be great if one day, you know, whatever paths of life that we take, we can come back and reinvest in the heart of Wayne State campus, where we all bleed green and gold, as that matters most to us," Fadel Almarsoumi said. "So that's how this idea came into fruition, from students to owners."

The connection to Wayne State runs deep for the owners, who say representing their university "means the world" to them.

"If we had this when we were going to school here, instead of driving, finding parking, driving away, then coming back to try to find a different parking spot, life would have been much easier," Balawi said.

Fadel Almarsoumi believes students would have made the café their second home.

"I think the staff would have to kick us out," he said. "If there's one thing that we all have in common as students is that we try to stretch our dollar as much as possible, especially in today's times. So to be able to have something like this back then, I think, would have been a blessing."

The café offers more than just convenience for students. Customers like Maseera Moin and Andreius Manning are drawn to the unique menu and atmosphere.

"I'm excited to try everything. Probably the lavender matcha latte," Moin said.

Manning is looking forward to "the coffee, the pancakes."

Moin describes the food as "comforting, flavorful, a lot of depth."

The menu reflects the diverse cultural backgrounds of the owners, featuring a fusion of flavors from Yemen, Iraq and Pakistan.

"When you look at our menu, you don't just see Yemeni dishes. You don't just see Iraqi dishes. You don't just see Pakistani blends and spices and dishes," Fadel Almarsoumi said. "You see a culmination, just a melting pot of food items that are available."

Manning said he's "always open to trying new, different tasty food."

The owners emphasize that their goal extends beyond profit. Rafid Almarsoumi noted that "we are very affordable," while his brother stressed the importance of customer experience.

"We'd rather lose money to ensure that the customer gets the best experience because we know that's what's going to be everlasting," Fadel Almarsoumi said.

Rahha Yemeni Coffee & Brunch is offering ready-to-go Iftar boxes during Ramadan to help guests break their fast with a complete, comforting meal.

Available daily from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Iftar Box includes water, dates, lentil soup, and a choice of chicken breast or beef kafta over rice. Iftar boxes are available at Rahha Yemeni Coffee & Brunch, located at 4750 Woodward Avenue. You can learn on their Instagram page.

