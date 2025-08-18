BELLEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — At Belleville Lake, summer brings boating, fishing and other fun activities. But talk of nuclear and other hazardous waste about a mile away from Wayne Disposal is once again heating up.

'We have had enough.' Lawmakers oppose more hazardous waste dumping in Wayne County

“I can’t imagine anyone campaigning on approving taking out-of-state nuclear waste into Michigan," said Chris Donley with Michigan Against Atomic Waste.

Outside Belleville Public Library, critics of Wayne Disposal oppose taking in more hazardous waste from out of state. County, state and federal lawmakers are speaking out, saying there are eight nearby schools, senior centers and more.

“We need to establish a 5-year moratorium on any expansion, giving us time to plan not just reach," said Rep. Darrin Camilleri (D-Brownstown Twp). "To fully understand this issue, and impact on our environment and community.”

“We have had enough," said Executive Warren Evans with Wayne County. "Already, we have had enough. Some of us are suffering from what we already have. We ought not be thinking about increasing that pollution.”

A packed room will be demanding more public comment on Sept. 18 at WCC. That's when the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will hear more from citizens before making a final call on permit requests to grow the site. Last week, EGLE announced its intention to allow expansion of the hazardous waste disposal program in Wayne County.

Keep in mind: Wayne Disposal is already one of the largest sites of its kind in the U.S. I asked neighbors how it feels to know lawmakers are fighting against this.

"We should push back as residents," said Brittany Tabor.

"Let everybody keep their own garbage," said Gail Clearwood.

Two Senate bills aim to raise fees, cap amounts and ban new facilities. They would also require a plan unaffiliated with either political party.

Keep in mind, 4 million tons of trash have already come to Michigan.

I reached out to EGLE and Parent Company Republic Services. Their statements are below:

"The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is committed to a transparent permitting process that keeps the public informed and involved. The posting of a draft license is the beginning of the public comment period, giving the public a chance to review and provide informed feedback for consideration before any final decision is made on issuing a license to Wayne Disposal Inc. EGLE is legally obligated to issue a permit when an applicant meets all requirements set forth in Michigan law. While we weren’t invited to today’s press conference, we recognize that some are dissatisfied with the current process, including members of the Legislature. EGLE has worked with legislators to provide technical expertise on proposed statutory changes as well as explore alternative proposals. If lawmakers believe the permitting process should be changed, EGLE is prepared to continue to engage in that discussion; however, the responsibility for making changes ultimately rests with the Legislature."

"In November 2021, Wayne Disposal, Inc. (WDI) requested a vertical expansion to fill in a low spot in the existing landfill footprint following the closure of a runway at the neighboring airport, which previously limited area based on the flight path of the runway. The requested vertical expansion will not increase landfill acreage or reduce greenspace. It will bring this section of the landfill in line with other areas and help ensure we maximize available capacity to meet demand for safe and responsible waste disposal.The highly engineered landfill is designed and constructed with redundant safety controls to ensure secure disposal. Existing inspection and monitoring of leak detection, leachate, soil, surface water and ambient air are effective and will continue. We provide safe, responsible and essential waste disposal services for industries in Michigan and throughout the region. The facility is permitted and equipped to securely manage these waste streams, and operates in compliance with all regulatory requirements."

