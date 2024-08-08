'We needed this space.' New community park opens on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ — There’s a new park in the Warrendale/ Cody Rouge neighborhood. It comes with a swing set, jungle gym, and even fitness equipment.

“It’s beautiful, it’s a wonderful thing for the city,” said Patty Checkle of Detroit.

WXYZ

Checkle lives across the street from the park which sits on Tireman and Minock streets. She has seen the park transform from being the former site of Dixon Elementary school to what is now.

Flyover: Drone video shows new Tireman-Minock Park

“It was a long process… so see it complete, it’s very nice,” said Checkle.

Checkle even attended Dixon Elementary.

“My grandchildren - now they know that this is where Nana went to elementary school, so I think that’s exciting,” said Checkle.

After two years of construction, the park officially opened on Thursday. Community members are able to enjoy all of what the 3.7-acre park has to offer.

“We needed this space cause we don’t have enough space for the kids to actually play so this was really important and my grand babies are loving it,” said Rhonda Walton.

WXYZ Rhonda Walton

Walton says she’s so happy there’s a park so close to her home.

“It’s within walking distance from our house so that made it even better because we usually go to Rouge or something like that and we have to drive so this way we can get our exercise in, get to ride our bikes, we can walk here,” said Walton.

The transformation of the park is a part of Mayor Mike Duggan’s mission to clean up blight in Detroit neighborhoods.

“I wanted you to have a park that you can be proud of and I hope you feel we that we accomplished that,” said Mayor Duggan.

