'We should have won it': Pistons fans react after heartbreaking overtime loss to Cavaliers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons blew a nine-point lead with just under three minutes of the fourth quarter and fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime, even with their home-court advantage. It's now do-or-die, as after that 117-113 loss, the Pistons must win Game 6 on Friday night to stay alive.

We know how disappointing a loss like this is to fans, especially when it happens at home. We spoke to fans right after the loss, with a lot of comments from people walking out of Little Caesars Arena not being fit for TV.

With the Cavs winning their last four games on their home court, fans are hoping this season isn't slipping through their fingers.

Hear from sad Detroit Pistons fans below

Pistons fans react after heartbreaking overtime loss to Cavaliers

The Cavs won both games at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this series, and swept the Raptors at home in the first round, so they haven't lost any playoff games on their home court.

Detroit fans let it all out last night as they spilled out of LCA, knowing tomorrow could be the last time we see the Pistons play all season long.

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"We were doing really great the first half of this, we should have won it," said Dianne Anderson.

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"Disappointing, to put it nicely," said Randy Witherspoon. "Very disappointing but we’re coming to Cleveland, we’re going to take them in Cleveland."

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"We went into overtime we turned the whole gym up. 103-103, everybody was hype. Boom with the 3, all of that, and then now everybody is going to stay low?" said Nahvia Williams.

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"Refs. (We need) better refs. James Harden got every single call," said one fan.

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"We’ll see you all Sunday. See you Sunday. Let's go Pistons," another fan said.

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"We terrible. We terrible bro. We blew that lead bro," said Bryson Bates. "Cleveland is hard to beat at home but I think we’ll beat them."

Game 6 in Cleveland tips off at 7 p.m.

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