'We still got it.' Metro Detroit seniors strut runway to prove style knows no limits

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Age isn't slowing anyone down in metro Detroit. Seniors from across the area are proving style knows no limits as they strut the runway for the Detroit Area Agency on Aging.

Every step tells a story of confidence and community. The Detroit Area Agency on Aging is celebrating older adults who are showing that age really is just a number—and that living well never goes out of style.

"Women and men can carry themselves with dignity and charisma and poise at any age in life. It's just a matter of attitude," Sheryl Johnson-Fambro said.

That attitude was on display with models bringing plenty of energy and even more sass.

"Come out and see that we still got it," Randy Henry said.

And they definitely still do. For many, this runway isn't just about fashion—it's about celebrating life, laughter and the joy that comes with aging.

"We had the young phase, we was buck wild. We had the work phase, family and kids. Now this is our time," Henry said.

"There's so many adventures that are available to us, and this is an opportunity to see this as another adventure," Johnson-Fambro said.

It's a chance to shine and to change how society sees aging.

"Society needs to embrace the contributions of older adults because aging is just a number," Billie Johnson said. "Oftentimes we don't recognize the beauty of older adults and this is a wonderful opportunity to see older adults in their finest."

Guests at the fashion show and members of the board of the Detroit Area Agency on Aging say it's important to celebrate the gift of a long life and redefine what it means to grow older.

"We are trying to combat the stereotype that somehow aging is a miserable thing to do. It is a wonderful thing to do. It's healthy, it's a blessing," Tiffany Gunter said.

The proceeds of the gala will go to the Detroit Area Agency on Aging's mission to support seniors with education and resources to thrive.

