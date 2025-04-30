We took a drive with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan as he talked revitalization, development plans

(WXYZ) — Across the city of Detroit, renovation is continuing at a rapid pace, with revitalization in the works in a variety of different neighborhoods.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan rode along with me to show us where new plans are coming to life and what the city is doing to promote development in places previously plagued by blight.

"From day one, I’ve felt like the train station was a symbol of Detroit’s decline," Duggan said from behind the wheel of his Jeep. He opened up about bringing the city's historic buildings back to life.

He recalls that before remodeling one major symbol of decline came a simple idea.

"If you put windows in, people would see the potential," he said.

Riding to visit sites ranging from blight to beauty, the mayor revealed he's never doubted Detroit's potential or workforce after Ford bought and remodeled Michigan Central Station.

"Now, you will regularly see wedding parties come here before the reception. They are out here getting pictures taken," he said.

But along with revitalization through Downtown, Corktown and Midtown, I asked about unfinished business in his final year in office, and the future of structures big and small, like the vacant Commonwealth Building on Michigan Ave.

"We are preserving it. We’re not going to knock it down. It’s a historic part of this neighborhood," he said. "My great-grandfather had a blacksmith shop on Michigan and 31st. My grandmother taught at DPS and grew up here, I think of this in terms of generations of Detroiters."

The massive footprint of the city includes a wide range of properties still yet to be developed, a subject the mayor was eager to tackle.

Among locations, the former Southwest Detroit Hospital closed two decades ago is now slated for demolition to build a new soccer stadium for Detroit City FC.

The site on W. Grand Blvd. known as Lee Plaza is now emerging from decay in the form of new housing thanks to the right buyer.

In the neighborhoods, we see more work being done, and Henry Ford Hospital is building a $2 billion expansion.

We also stopped off the Lodge where the vacant Herman Kiefer Medical Hospital sits.

"I stopped the demolition contract and thought we could save it," he said. "I think this could be a beautiful housing complex, so that’s what we’re focused on right now."

The mayor tells me economic stability is at the heart of the city's comeback. He said he's ensuring tax incentives are only given when there's a commitment to affordable housing.

Most recently, he unveiled plans to move General Motors' headquarters into the new Hudson's building on Woodward Ave. and to collaborate with Bedrock to find investors to remodel the Renaissance Center to offer a world-class pier, outdoor venue, and three remaining towers for office space and housing.

"What council has said is these are the rules. You’re going to do 20% affordable housing, and you’ll have our support. We’ll deal with critics and the like," he said.

Another key piece of real estate from 1919, known as the Fisher Body Plant, is where workers once built chassis for Detroit-made vehicles.

"Any way we can save it, we save it. Fisher 21, everybody thought it had to be demolished. We’ve turned it into housing," he said.

Developer Richard Hosey met with me at the site near I-94.

What do you think when you look at this building, the size of it?" I asked.

"It’s a perfect example of what we should do all the time," Hosey said. "We have to get used to saying there’s nothing too big for Detroit."

Nearby, where Studebaker once serviced its cars, stands new housing called Piquette Flats.

"Piquette Flats was the Studebaker service center. Studebaker closed 50 years ago," Duggan said.

"You can see the Fisher building underway right now, and it’s just really amazing to see all the residents move in and bring life to this area," Andrea Station with Piquette Flats said.

"Brand new space in a historic building. I feel like it felt warm and welcoming," Daijiro Tsushio, a tenant at the apartments, said.

