Wellness fair at Henry Ford II High School helps student athletes navigate burnout

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Athletics are an integral part of Henry Ford II High School in Sterling Heights, but to play, you have to be a student, of course. And that part, the student one, is just as important, and figuring out how to balance both is where a recent wellness fair came into play.

“To this day, I hear people complaining about something, and I'm like, 'You didn't play any sports, have you?', and they're like 'No, why?' and that's something very simple," said Chris McDonald.

A former NFL player and Henry Ford II grad, McDonald said playing sports, especially at a young age, can help set you up for a successful, fulfilling life.

"You learn about love, humility, fear, pain, overcoming obstacles," McDonald said.

McDonald experienced all of that and more as a standout football player at Henry Ford II. The Falcon graduated in 2008, before becoming a Spartan, and eventually a New England Patriot before a devastating knee injury ended his NFL career.

“Being able to come back to the school that gave me so much, being able to share that with other students that meant a lot to say ‘Hey, its gonna set you apart,'” McDonald said.

McDonald was recently the keynote speaker at his alma mater for an event addressing student athlete wellness.

Jamie Kachi, a parent of two future Utica Community School student athletes, attended this fair for a second straight year.

"Sometimes I might push a little extra, but I want them to know that they can achieve it," Kachi said. "When I do see them struggling a bit, I pull back."

According to a recent National Institutes of Health study, anxiety among high school athletes has increased in the last 10-15 years, with 58 percent of them reporting moderate to extreme amount of stress.

Alex Biga is preparing for his final season on the school varsity baseball team.

“Exhaustion, tired, anxious, worried, just feel a lot of pressure," Biga said. “We all experience it firsthand, we deal with outside factors like family and everything."

The wellness fair provided an opportunity for health professionals to connect with students. Physical, mental and nutritional health: students and staff here believe balancing all three is the key to reducing burnout.

“If you're able to balance all those, you're bound for success," Biga said.

