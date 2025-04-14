'We're praying.' Grandparents care for kids as parents still in hospital after Detroit apartment explosion

(WXYZ) — It’s been two weeks since the apartment building explosion on Littlefield in Detroit.

The family that took the brunt of the explosion: a mom, a dad and their two kids, have suffered an unimaginable heartache.

Shakeya Dumas has not left her son Brandon’s side since his apartment building on Littlefield exploded two weeks ago today. He suffered burns over 90 percent of his body in the blast.

"All he was able to say was 'ma ma ma,' and I just jumped up and said 'I'm on my way,'" said Dumas.

Brandon's mom says his injuries are so severe, because he ran back inside searching for one of his two daughters, Madison, 7, and Allison, only 3, who suffered burns over 15 percent of her body. Afterward, he lost oxygen to his brain.

"He was sedated and it's just been downhill ever since," said Dumas.

Now, today, on the anniversary of her daughter's death from a car accident, she had planned to do the unthinkable and let him go. That's what she told me by phone Friday.

"They did the last test and let me know there is no brain activity, 28 years old, no brain activity," she said.

But when we came to visit her this morning, things had changed.

"They are working some magic last night. Brandon moved his arm up and down this morning. Since I was waiting on you guys, my sister's there — she said he moved his head ... so we're praying," said Dumas.

Prayers are also needed for Jameliah Hines, the mother of Madison and Allison. She suffered burns over 85 percent of her body. We spoke to her dad, Robert.

"It's an up and down battle. She's not out of the wood works ... 6-9 months, this is going to be a long process," he said.

After hearing about the unbelievable loss this family has suffered, the Detroit Rotary Club wanted to deliver a little joy.

"I am so proud of our rotary family for taking the call and showing up," said Renee Yancy, president of the Detroit Rotary Club.

They came with gift bags in hand, full of clothes, shoes, toys and books. They even brought bikes because Madison and Allison love to bike.

Brandon's mom says she's so grateful because she promised her son she will fill in during his absence.

"He did everything with those girls and to hear my grandbabies telling me, even the 3-year-old, 'don't worry about g-ma, my daddy's coming to get me ... I know my daddy's in the hospital, but he's going to get better,'" said Dumas.

And while these gifts can not take away the pain, it can make the incredible job of caring for these babies a little easier at a time of so much agony.

The family says please keep the prayers coming as they try to keep the grandchildren unaware of all the trauma their parents are going through.

Brandon's hospital bill is already nearing a half million dollars, so they have set up a GoFundMe page. Click here to learn more or donate.

