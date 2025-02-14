What are people getting their significant other for Valentine's Day?

(WXYZ) — Love is in the air and on Valentine's Day, the age-old question is, what do you get your significant other?

According to the National Retail Federation, more than $14 billion will be spent for Valentine's Day gifts, and more than $4 billion will be spent on family members. 1/3 of Americans even plan on buying a gift for a friend.

Whether you're enjoying a romantic dinner or debating if a box of chocolates, flowers or a card is enough, I went out to find those thinking of their special someone.

"It's a love day, not only just with flowers but to love each other," Annie Foss said.

"The pressure, the fear when I go home. It's not that great," Jason Cummings said.

"They always say nothing, but she expects a little something. A little card, a little thing. I'm thinking about her just to say, 'I think you're pretty cool and I love you,'" George Gribbin said.

Sometimes it could be a last-minute rescue mission, just so you don't get in trouble.

"You better get it right. Right?" Cummings said.

"Not get a card, not get flowers, not do anything special. That would be a problem," Kendra Cook said.

"Please don't place your orders last minute. Do it early so everything will be done in a timely order," Foss said.

Loves comes in all shapes and sizes when it comes to gifts, but really, it's the thought that counts. Cheryl Hudson was picking out a few cards for those special in her life.

"I picked the cards that say, 'I really appreciate you as a person and I am really grateful that you're in my life," Hudson said.

"I just buy my wife stuff for Valentine's Day every year, a card, flowers and take her out for dinner," Ed Harpster said.

I also spoke with a love expert to find out what makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift.

"She may be appreciative of a handwritten card. People don't often understand that a handwritten note goes a long way," Erica Arrechea said.

