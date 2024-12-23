What are the hottest gifts at toy stores in Metro Detroit this Holiday season?

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local toy stores are busy right now, with parents trying to help Santa finish gathering up Christmas gifts, including those must-have toys.

I asked shoppers what toys are at the top of their shopping list or wish list.

"Scooters that can connect to your hover board," said Lisa Schrage.

"Always," Zachery Scott said when I asked if Legos are still at the top of his list.

"A dog, I've always wanted one, it always gets to me," said McKenna Pionk.

From classic favorites to the latest trends, this year's Christmas shopping list has parents helping Santa flock to the toy stories.

"Santa told me I need last minute gifts for the stocking," Lisa said.

"Right now we have a lot of customers coming in looking for stocking stuffers but there are some coming in looking for the big gifts," said Juila Everett.

Everett is the Co-Owner of the Whistle Shop in St. Clair Shores. She says these are some of the hot, must-have items that parents have been coming in to look for to help Santa.

"Definitely Lego," Julia said. "Lego has always been very popular as well as the barbie dream house as big ticket items and a soccer bot has been very popular too."

Another hot item this Holiday season is Pokémon merchandise. From trading cards to action figures, the Pokémon craze shows no signs of slowing down.

"Pokémon is on fire this year," Julia said.

Then over in Utica, more parents are looking for those last-minute items at the Toy Box. I had to ask Ron Manoveic, who runs the Toy Box, what's flying off the shelves the quickest.

"Lego," Ron said. "Every year it's been good, this year it's killing. Anything plush stuffed animals, they come for that and there's a lot of great games out there."

But I had to get to the Hot Tea and see what's in this year, so I asked 8-year-old McKenna, who was out with her father, what the boys and girls put on their lists for Santa.

"The boys probably like hot wheels and legos and for the girls jewlery making kind of things and makeup," she said.

