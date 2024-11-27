What are your biggest travel pet peeves? We asked Metro Detroit travelers

(WXYZ) — We're diving into the world of holiday travel, and the little things other people may do that can turn a dream vacation into a frustrating experience. We all have those pet peeves that tend to rear their heads when we hit the road or fly the skies.

Sometimes the small annoyances like reclining your seat or standing up right when the plane lands can lead to major frustration. I went to Detroit Metro Airport to find out what other pet peeves travelers have.

"When the plane lands and everyone gets up like they're in a rush to get somewhere but nobody is going anywhere because the door is closed," said Gabreil Paredes.

"Reclining your seat," said Tyrone Laws.

From standing up when the plane lands with nowhere to go and the reclining of the seat, these aren't the only pet peeves on people's minds. It's that dreaded middle seat and bare feet.

"One of my biggest pet peeves is when people are rude about their space kind of elbowing into you," said Alex Steinberg.

"People take their shoes off on the plane," said Alexandra Pollack. "Leave your shoes on. This isn't our living room."

"Maybe if they're not prepared and they take a little too long in security but I'm pretty chill," Tyrone said.

And boarding before your group number is called.

"My mom does this all the time and it really annoys me," Gabreil said. "She tries to go on like group three when she's group eight and I'm like 'lady don't do that don't mess with the system.'"

"You just called your mom out. Do you feel bad?" I asked Gabreil.

No," he responded. "Not at all."

"I see some of the worst behavior during the thanksgiving and Christmas travel time," said Valerie Sokolosky.

I spoke with Sokolosky, an expert in travel etiquette, to find out how you can avoid being that person everyone is annoyed with.

"Bottom line it's about caring about other people you know the world didn't know you were the most important person," Sokolosky said.

I then hit the road to see what pet peeves drivers had.

"My biggest pet peeve when driving is when people don't signal or use their blinkers correctly," Brandon Dell said. "I just feel like it causes accidents way to often."

"First would have to be distracted by the cell phone makes me think they're an irresponsible driver and secondly, i don't want to hear your music," said Karen Maras.

"People texting on their cell phones waiting for the light to turn green," Brandon said.

And back at the airport, the No. 1 Pet Peeve is, you guessed it, rude travelers.

"I Just think it's important to be mindful and respectful when you're traveling," Alex said.

"People who are not considerate of others," Alexandra said.

