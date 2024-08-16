What are your kids talking about? Here's the middle school slang you need to know

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you feel like the words your child is speaking are like a new language, you're not alone. But just as quickly as they're introduced new words and phrasing are coming to replace them.

"Ohio, "Rizz", "Rizzler", and "Alpha" are just a few words middle schoolers are using in everyday conversation these days.

“What's up all my skibbidi rizzlers. That’s probably one of my favorites,” said 7th grader Ethan Griffin.

Ethan refers to himself as "very sigma" but says it might be odd for an adult to try to join in.

"It’s kinda like a kid thing," he explained.

Many of the words like 'Skibbidi' and 'gyat' come from streamers.

"This guy made up skibbidi toilet everybody thinks it's cool. It's just a head sticking out of a toilet,” said 5th grader Caleb.

It's a language understood by kids nationwide but confusing to most adults since many words don't follow traditional definitions.

"We can have secrets and stuff sometimes that the parents can’t really, like, figure out,” said Caleb.

Aiden Warzecha, Middle School teacher and football coach at Huron Valley Schools says it's important for parents to be in the loop for safety reasons.

"We’re talking about online a lot and social media and all these different types of things. It’s just a good way as a parent to know about their surroundings,” said Warzecha.

He says knowing can also help parents spark conversation or appear more relatable to their children.

"It’s cool to overhear and then sometimes they’re calling you it," said Warzecha.

He was able to translate most words buzzing online after hearing them in the halls at school.

" 'Mewing' is kinda like, give that look, you’re really trying to make the jawline pop. You go like this (gestures to his jawline) and then they give you that weird stare,” explained Warzecha.

Ethan says social media is where most of his knowledge of the words started and during the school year they develop as students make the phrases their own.

“Me and my friends kinda have some like code words,” said Ethan.

Ohio- bad, mediocre

Sigma- good compliment

Alpha- a leader

Rizz/ Rizler- charisma, swag

Skibbidi- filler word

Gyat- big bottom

