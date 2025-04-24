What city projects are still ongoing one year after the NFL draft in Detroit?

(WXYZ) — The 2025 NFL Draft is kicking off in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but one year ago, the city of Detroit was in the spotlight.

The 2024 NFL draft broke records with an estimated 775,000 fans taking over downtown Detroit.

The city saw millions of dollars in economic impact to small businesses and hotels throughout the weekend and thousands of dollars worth of improvement projects ahead of the gates opening up to fans.

"It was very crowded but I really loved it. It was a very great opportunity for the city," said Detroiter Kemaree Perime.

"It was just really cool to see Campus Martius and all the surrounding areas so full with people and life and energy," said Allie Zarek who works in downtown Detroit.

In order to get ready for all of the fans in town for the festivities, the city had to kick things into high gear, working to beautify common areas, install art and clean up green spaces.

"As we were gearing up for the draft, I thought it was amazing how the city just kept looking better and better," said Linda Witt who works in Detroit. "Sadly the cleanliness is not there any more. In my commute to and from work, especially the freeways and the overpasses, just really sad to see the litter."

So 7 News Detroit took that concern to the city to see what projects are still in progress following the draft.

"We knew it was going to take the whole city to come together to host a successful event and we did," said Jessica Parker who is the Group Exec of Public Services, for the Mayor's office.

Parker and her team helped to spearhead many pre-draft beautification projects.

"We had one time projects that we did downtown like street paving, sidewalk repairs. We painted the fire hydrants down here. We did some light pole repairs and painting but they were scheduled to be done anyway. We just kind of sped up the timeline so we could be ready," said Parker.

Parker says they also got the fountain in Hart Plaza back in working order, installed welcome signs along the freeway and new way-making signs downtown. Additionally, the city did some alley clean-ups.

Parker says they also collaborated with MDOT to help clean up freeways and were able to remove over 26,000 bags of trash and over 90,000 graffiti tags since the draft. Parker says the city is still partnered with MDOT to clean up trash along the freeway to this day.

While some of the work was done through one-time funding, beautification work is still underway in several portions of the city, including the neighborhoods. 7 News Detroit watched crews clean up an area near Mack and Chene last Tuesday.

"We know we have company coming, and we want them to continue to come because we want to make sure people understand we can host big events, but we want our locals and our residents to know we’re doing this for you as well. You’re here. You’ve been here. You stayed here, and we want you to be part of the experience," said Parker.

It's the kind of pride native Detroiters like Linda Witt say they want to see from their neighbors and fellow residents year round.

"I thought if the city can look like this for these two weeks ... why can’t we always do it," said Witt. "I love the city of Detroit and I think a good clean environment makes the world better for all of us."

Parker says it’s full steam ahead as the city now prepares for the 2027 NCAA Final Four.

