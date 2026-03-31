DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tonight, Detroiters will be paying close attention as Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield delivers her first State of the City Address. It's a chance for the mayor to tout her achievements in office so far and lay out her plans for the future. We spoke to Detroiters and someone who works in the city about what they hope to hear from Mayor Sheffield tonight.

We don't know a whole lot about what the mayor will say, but with the address happening at Mumford High School, we expect there will be a focus on getting in the community and the city's neighborhoods.

Watch Christiana's report in the video player below

What Detroiters want to hear during Mayor Mary Sheffield's first State of the City address

People who live and work in Detroit that I talked to told me that is exactly what they want from the mayor tonight, mentioning a focus on neighborhoods to better investment in education.

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“The public school system," said Detroiter Justice Givhan. "I feel like Detroit deserves better education for our youth and like the ability to try to compete with other cities and other countries, so I feel like the public school system for sure is something I want to see some positive changes impacting."

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“I do want to see a difference as far as like the community, how much we’re investing back because in the last 10 years we invested so much back into Detroit and it's turning around, so I want to see more people come here and lift it up," said Detroiter Star Vaughn.

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“I like what’s going on here. I hope they can keep it going, keep it clean, keep it safe, and just keep building," said Jacob Hemme, who works in Detroit.

Tackling crime and public safety are always big topics in the city. Detroiters expect to hear about how her administration is delivering on promises and what people can expect from the future.

Sheffield is set to speak at 7 p.m. this evening; we'll be streaming her address live on our website and on our social media platforms.

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