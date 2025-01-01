What it takes to stick with a gym routine as your New Year's resolution

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is that time of year. A new year and many people are trying to turn over a new leaf and form healthy habits, like developing an exercise routine that they’ll actually stick to.

"This the only body I get," Emanuel Lemons chuckled.

He told 7 News Detroit that his start at the original Powerhouse Gym in Highland Park over 20 years ago wasn’t a New Year’s resolution.

Instead, he said access to a full-body mirror changed his perspective.

“I was big. I was like, 'Oh my God. I gotta do something about this.' So, I went on and been here ever since," Lemons recalled.

Ever since the early 2000s, he said, around New Year's Day, he’s seen new members come and go.

“Some people staying. A lot of ‘em that’s motivated," Lemons said.

When asked what he thinks the difference is between those who stay and those who trail off, he replied, "They be hungry for it. They be tired of being fat. That’s one thing, ya know."

"I was weighing 380. Now I’m 275, 270. I still got a goal of losing more weight too. I guess they think the same thing too," Lemons explained.

He said, “So many of us die of heart attacks at a young age. I try to come in here so that won't happen to me.”

Eric Brown has managed Powerhouse Gym since the late 90s and said the New Year's trend never fails.

“I would say we probably will get a 25 percent higher rate of this month of the year," he explained.

When asked roughly how long new members come after signing up around New Year, Brown replied, "Probably about two months. By February, end of February they’ve fallen off, tapered off."

"But, if you stay, you’re going to get some great results," he added.

This first workout at Powerhouse is part of a New Year's resolution for Rafael Galindez, who said he’s back on the horse.

“For me, personally, I kinda fell out of the gym maybe a year ago. Really let myself go, and now it’s really about not only being healthy, not only for myself but for my family members, ya know," he said.

Galindez said his goal is to lose weight and gain muscle, and he’s staying motivated and accountable alongside his cousins.

“I don’t really wanna be out of shape and not be able to do things as I get older," he explained.

“I have a 4-month-old daughter right now, and that’s one of my motivations. Ya know, I don’t want her to grow up, and she get older, and she sees me, like, being lazy and... not working towards a goal or not like trying to stay in shape," Galindez said.

He added, "I want her to grow up and want to actually, ya know, stay active and be active as well.”

To anyone trying to stay the course, Brown advised, “What I would say is you may need some guidance. You get the proper guidance, you get on the right track from the beginning, most people will stay motivated to stay a little while.”

Lemons suggested, “Just come in with a good attitude, ya know, and then focus on what you wanna do and try to get on that diet. That’s the main thing. That’s hard for me too."

