What landmarks should be included in new MONOPOLY: Detroit edition?

(WXYZ) — Mr. Monopoly has been spotted around Detroit and there's a good reason why – MONOPOLY: Detroit Edition will debut this year.

The company that creates classic games will release a Detroit version of MONOPOLY this winter under a license from Hasbro.

Now, they are looking for Detroit businesses and nonprofits to be part of the historic way to honor communities across the city.

On Wednesday, I went out with a Detroit-opoly board to talk to folks about which famous landmarks in the city should be featured in the game.

"Which is your first one?" I asked Rich and Nora Rapezzi, who have been married for 41 years.

"Ours is Masonic Temple, because I proposed to my wife," they said.

"And? Our first date was also there," Nora added.

"The first one I have is Detroit Wine bar," Joanne Hurst, from Detroit, said.

"Belle Isle," Tanisha Willis said.

"Cobo Hall," Kathy Borowicz added. " Because I remember going there as a kid for Christmas."

Another place Rich said should be included is Joe Louis Arena.

"Big, huge, hockey fan," he said

"Next on the list is Gem Theater. So that's across the street from Music Hall," Hurst added.

"I'm going to say Eastern Market. So many fun things to there, the market, the Dequindre Cut," Diane Knapp said.

"Old Tiger Stadium, and the reason for that is?" I asked Rich.

"I grew up going to Tigers game when I was a kid," he said.

"The Detroit Public Library. I think it brings a lot of culture to the inner city," Hurst said.

"Motown," Ann Marie Till said.

Kathy and Ann Marie also had more music places on their list. The Fox Theatre and St. Andrew's.

"I remember my mom and grandma talking about coming down from Pontiac on the trolly and going to movies," she said.

"Oh the night club where Eminem did his rap battles, St. Andrews," Ann Marie said.

Other locations people chose:



Detroit Music Hall

Xochimilco in Mexicantown

The Ren Cen

Campus Martius

Detroit Athletic Club

Second Baptist Church

