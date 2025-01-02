What law enforcement agencies are doing for security ahead of Lions vs. Vikings

(WXYZ) — With the Sugar Bowl postponed until Thursday in the wake of the deadly attack in New Orleans, all hands are on deck to learn more about those behind the attacks.

Agencies are also working to make sure appropriate security is in place to keep crowds safe for next week's games, the NFL games and more. That goes for the pivotal Lions vs. Vikings game on Sunday night at Ford Field.

If you've ever been to Ford FIeld, you know how packed the streets can get outside of the entrances before kickoff. That's why they have barricades in the street and huge concrete blocks on the sidewalk to make sure what happened in New Orleans doesn't happen here.

In light of recent events, security experts say they'll be heightened awareness heading into the big game.

"It's always pretty crowded," Tiana Keaton said. "I've seen the barricades normally all over the place making sure no one runs everyone over when people are walking."

Those barricades to protect fans have been in place long before the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans where a truck drove through large crowds on Bourbon St. – killing more than a dozen people and injured more than 30 in an act of terrorism.

"This is going to be a full court press by every law enforcement agency working on this case," Andy Bartnowak, a retired Detroit FBI Supervisory Special Agent, said.

Barnowak said right now, investigators are hard at work, digging into the suspect and his associates.

“Was this just the lone target or were they looking at other targets? And if so, are there still other people out there planning those targets, I think that’s really going to be the focus of their investigation right now and the clocks ticking right? We got a game tomorrow, we got bowl games coming up next week, NFL games this weekend," he said.

No NFL game is bigger this weekend than the Lions vs. Vikings. Bartnowak doesn't expect any change in procedure, but says you could see a larger police presence and potentially larger barriers to prevent tragedy from striking again.

"Every stadium across the county and every special event around the country happening in the next week and months is going to be aware of that and is probably going to take extra precaution," he said.

“I wouldn't really say it would change my thoughts about downtown. They’re normally pretty good with keeping everyone safe and the police especially they're always around if you need them as well," Keaton added.



