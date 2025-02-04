What Metro Detroit drivers are expecting with the upcoming I-696 project

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Those who commute on I-696 could expect to add an hour extra to their commute time when construction starts on March 1.

"Two years 696. That's a big deal," said commuter Joshua Mahoney.

"I am concerned about the amount of traffic that is going to be bypassing right where I live," said Steven Merandi, who lives on the service drive nearby.

For many commuters, starting on March 1st, their drive to work may take longer once construction begins on the final phase of the Restore the Reuther.

"I am concerned but it has to be done," said commuter Bernard Davis.

This project will impact hundreds of thousands of drivers per day when 969 between M-10 and I-75 is shut down.

"It's going to be a rough couple of weeks as everyone tries different routes but once people figure out what's going to work best for them it will settle down," said MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.

While Westbound traffic will be open, with only two lanes of eastbound traffic, drivers will face a massive detour via southbound M-10, eastbound m-8 and back onto northbound I-75, before returning to eastbound I-696.

"We are going to rip up what is there which is old it has to be 25 years old and we are reconstructing the entire freeway from the base up," Cross said.

60 overpasses will also be repaired, including the rebuilding of the Church Street plaza.

"I take 696 like everyday, two to three times per day," said driver Adam Stein.

Drivers and residents have mixed feelings about how long the project will last, with Stein being shocked at how long the project will take.

"It's par for the course," Adam said. "I am not happy about it but at the end of the day it is what it is."

"Two years is a long time to have to wait for a project to impact especially directly in the neighborhood," Steven said.

