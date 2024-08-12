What parents and kids are saying about their reusable water bottles before school starts

(WXYZ — It's back to school season and one of the items on everyone's shopping list is reusable water bottles. But, how many is too many, and why buy them in the first place?

I hit the streets of metro Detroit to see what people think about reusable water bottles, and how many they have.

"One," Amanda Lee told us.

"Several," her mother, Erin Budy, said.

"For fun we counted, and we were well over a hundred," Rachel Doyle said.

You play soccer, right? So how important are water bottles for you?" I asked Rachel's daughter, Lennin.

"Important, because they have water in them," Lennin said.

"And different colors and designs are important too... they are part of the game plan?" I asked.

"I totally agree, got keep them in style and hydrated at the same time," Rachel said.

WXYZ

"How many did you buy last year?" I asked Erin.

"Probably three. We did hold on to the most expensive ones, but mainly we kept replacing because she leaving them school, she kept losing them, or she kept cracking them," she said.

WXYZ

How much did people spend?

"Usually $15 to $20 for some of these water bottles," Jason Chedraue said.

"I mean we are talking hundreds, if not reaching maybe like a thousand dollar mark over time," Rachel added.

But, Jason told us his issue isn't with his son, Caleb, having too many water bottles.

"Oh no, him, he is alright with water bottles. I got two, he's got three. Mom's got like eight of 'em. So that's kind of the big cost thing, mom's water bottle addiction," he said.

WXYZ

"I'm also adding to this stupid addiction that I feel like we have. I'm a Stanley girl. I love 'em and I have my own cupboard for my own water bottles," Rachel said.

"You guys think mom is the problem?" I asked Jason and Caleb.

"Yeah! I would say so!" they said.

Erin told us that she started switching to the cheap water bottles because her daughter was leaving the expensive ones at school.

"I had long days, so i took the bus, and when you take the bus and you got to be really quick and pack all your stuff," Amanda said.

Where Your Voice Matters