What to do when a stranger comes to your door

(WXYZ) — Something as simple as a knock on the door can be an entry for criminals trying to get into your home- even if they are dressed the part. So how do you know when the person knocking at your door is actually safe like your neighborhood journalist or when the intent is sinister?

When he got an unexpected knock on the door in the middle of the day, long-time Detroiter Rodney Goins did what he always does.

WXYZ

“First I looked at my camera and saw that someone was at the door," Goins said. "I keep my exterior door locked no matter who comes to the door for safety."

He did this while making a judgement call on whether to open himself up to a stranger like myself.

“I could tell you were safe you had your gear on for channel 7," he said. “You have to see the badge the jacket ask the questions. Like 'are you from where for what??'”

Goins has seen the video of the fake DTE employees gaining access to a Rochester Hills home, allegedly killing a man and tying up his wife.

RELATED: Video shows fake DTE workers accused of killing man, hurting wife in Rochester Hills

Video shows fake DTE workers accused of killing man, hurting wife in Rochester Hills

“Being in the world we live in now, you can’t trust like we did back in the day so it’s best to have cameras I have there there all over the perimeter. I’m in cyber security so I’m big on security period," Goins said.

In the same Palmer Park area where that alleged incident happened, that same video is changing Bryan Vanner's outlook on safety at home.

WXYZ

“More hesitant about it, more cautious," Bryan said. "Don’t answer the door when people say they work for this company or that company so I probably need more proof”

The video is just one example of criminals getting creative to cause harm. It's why former assistant police chief Steve Dolunt says people have to be more cautious with their trust.

WXYZ

“If you don’t recognize em’ don’t trust em. And unfortunately they prey on senior citizens. Don’t answer the door," Dolunt said.

What Dolunt says you should do instead...

“Hopefully your screen door is shut and if you have a regular door with a peephole- whoa re you? What are you doing here. I’m bla blah blah, I’m not expecting you, who can I call to verify you’re here," Dolunt said.

Cameras do help, and if you are someone friendly knocking on a door, be prepared to answer questions.

“Step away, ‘hi here’s my hands I’m non-threatening,'” Dolunt demonstrated.

Where Your Voice Matters