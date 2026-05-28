(WXYZ) — Wednesday is a busy day as it is the third day of the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac. Top leaders in business, education, government and other key stakeholders are creating policy and working collaboratively for our future.

See the latest report from Simon Shayhet in the video below

What to expect from day 3 of the Mackinac Policy Conference

On Wednesday, there will be conversations about growing our state, improving healthcare, and I'm also sitting down with Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield to talk about her goals for attending the conference.

Earlier this week, I heard from various leaders about events like the 2027 NCAA Final Four in Detroit and a massive investment secured for Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County.

“In terms of our state’s economy and Detroit’s economy, how much can an event like this generate?" I asked Visit Detroit CEO Claude Molinari.

"We’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars. The NFL draft is worth almost $200 million; this will dwarf that. Three major events, two concerts plus a massive fan fest," he said.

During my time speaking with leaders, the message resonating from the Grand Hotel is centered around the future and improving Michigan's performance in ey areas.

Watch Simon's interview with Mike Duggan in the video below

Mike Duggan talks to 7 News Detroit at Mackinac Policy Conference

I asked state leaders from Lansing on both sides of the aisle how they can set aside differences to drive progress.

“I would like to see us be cheerleaders for all various parts of the state," Michigan Senate Minority Leader Winnie Brinks said. “I think there’s a lot to be said for a willingness to meet people halfway. To find what we have in common.”

“We talk to each other. Feel each other out. Hone in on, OK, I think we can kind of get a deal done on these one or two," House Speaker Matt Hall said.

Also, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm held conversations about the future of data centers in Michigan, a topic we've covered extensively.

On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to spend $152 million to support runway and taxi upgrades for a new fighter missions at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Signing the bill by June 1 also unlocked $792 million in federal investments for the new F-15EX fighter mission.

“I’m really pleased to see they got the funding. There’s an enormous upside in the defense industry, particularly in manufacturing in the state of Michigan," former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Duggan is on the island less than a wee after he dropped out of the gubernatorial race where he was running as an Independent.

“There’s a lot of interest in what you’ll do next, even speculation that you’ll become U of M President. What can you share?" I asked.

I’ve been spending the last 18 months on this campaign. It’s been four-five days. Over the next month or two, I’ll assess what I do next," he said.

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