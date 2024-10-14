Watch Now
NewsWhere Your Voice Matters

Actions

What voters want to hear ahead of tonight's Michigan senate debate

WXYZ-TV will host a Michigan U.S. Senate debate between former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R) and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) in October. The live televised commercial-free debate is set for Monday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. at our Southfield studios. The debate will be moderated by Editorial Director Chuck Stokes, 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford and 7 News Detroit Anchor Alicia Smith. The debate will broadcast on Channel 7 and stream on WXYZ.com and all of your favorite streaming devices.
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — Tonight, U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin and formr representative Mike Rogers will try to appeal to voters in a debate right here on 7.

The two are fighting to replace senator Debbie Stabenow. I went to speak with a political scientist and Metro Detroit voters about what they're expecting from tonight's debate.

Voters told us they want to hear not just attacks on each other, but roadmaps to how their policies will improve things like the economy, reproductive rights and immigration, and others are just looking forward to seeing who these candidates are.

Screenshot 2024-10-14 at 6.46.23 AM.png

'My Dad and I talk a lot about social issues and where our funding in America goes," said a Rochester Christian Student.

The issues Michigan voters are hoping to hear U.S. senate candidate Rep. Elissa Slotkin and former rep Mike Rogers bring up at the U.S. Senate debate, filling up this white board.

Screenshot 2024-10-14 at 6.54.28 AM.png
Screenshot 2024-10-14 at 6.51.27 AM.png

"I'm going to go with immigration reform," said Pal Campo from Farmington Hills.

Screenshot 2024-10-14 at 6.46.56 AM.png

"Immigration reform, tax reduction in the state, and then insurance reform," said voter David Ballantyne. "I really think most people need more money in their pocket."

Screenshot 2024-10-14 at 6.48.47 AM.png

"Women's rights," said Sangeya Wiggins.

Raymond Wiggins said the same, with his daughter in mind.

Screenshot 2024-10-14 at 6.45.53 AM.png

"Women's right is more than just abortion and she needs to be able to have the right to make the decision between her and her doctor," Raymond said.

Oakland University Political Science Professor, Dave Dulio, says people tuning in to hear Slotkin and Rogers will hear those topics come up.

Screenshot 2024-10-14 at 6.47.22 AM.png

"I think you're going to hear Mike Rogers try to focus on issues like the economy and immigration," Dulio said. "Elissa Slotkin, I think wants to talk about abortion. I think she wants to talk about manufacturing jobs, supply chain - keeping it here in Michigan."

But don't expect to hear much overlap.

"Voters are going to see a lot of contrast," Dulio said.

Both candidates have experience in congress, but for some voters, like a college freshmen we spoke to, it's the first time they're meeting Slotkin and Rogers.

"I turned 18 this year," she said. "I'm excited, it's a really important election. I'm voting for all the women in my life. I'm voting for my brothers in my house who are African American. I'm voting for a lot of different people because I love a lot of people."

Dulio said the debate is a great way to learn who the candidates are, unscripted.

"Anytime you go further down the ballot you lose viewership, if you will," Dulio said. "That unfiltered, unproduced communication of their ideas and vision for what their time in the us senate would mean is invaluable to voters."

"What matters is their character," the 18-year-old first-time voter told us. "I just want to vote for somebody that I would trust with my future kid."

The Wiggins' saying they're not just listening for what's being talked about.. they want to hear a roadmap.

"Give us some examples of how you will support women's rights and how you can ensure my right will be protected," Sangeya said.

"I think immigration reform is good as long as people understand the difference from immigration and refugee," Raymond said.

Voters saying they're also hoping to hear less attacking.

"Voters are clamoring for bipartisanship, compromise, pragmatism," Dulio said.

"We are common in a lot of ways and I wish they'd quit fighting about all the ways we are different," Paul said.

A couple of other issues voters brought up: reforming the foster care system and implementing term limits in congress. The debate starts tonight at 7 p.m. right here on WXYZ.

Where Your Voice Matters

Contact our newsroom
Have a tip, story idea or comment on our coverage? Send us a message. Please be sure to let us know if you'd be willing to talk on camera about the topic.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We want to hear from you. Share your voice with us!