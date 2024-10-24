What you can do to protect your packages from porch pirates ahead of the Holiday Season

(WXYZ) — Millions of packages nationwide never make it to their intended place every year because of thieves targeting the front porch and while we know it's happening how it's happening is getting more and more creative.

"They seem to be getting a little more creative recently," said Sgt. Ben Hancock with the Troy Police Department.

The bright blue vest is the outfit of choice for this alleged thief dressed as a fake Amazon driver.

"This person looked like any other amazon delivery person you'd see on your street," Sgt. Hancock said.

Troy Police arrested the suspect, Yohangel Martin Polanco Melo, last Monday, accused of stealing packages with new iPhones in Troy.

"He was dropping an empty box on the porch. Grabbing the iPhone and then walking away so then leaving the package behind but it would be empty when the resident opened it," Sgt. Hancock said.

It's a creative scheme law enforcement believe is a part of a larger plot in Oakland County, because after he was arrested, the calls kept coming in about stolen iPhones.

"Not all amazon delivery drivers are driving around in those box trucks some individuals are delivering packages in their personal cars," Sgt. Hancock said. "It would be hard to tell if they are not the person that should be delivering your package."

The reality is unsettling for some Metro Detroiters who enjoy shopping online. "I'm an Amazon girl, so probably at least once a week, I have something delivered to the house," said online shopper Taylor Jacobs.

"It's disgraceful," said Linda Wallack, another online shopper. "Quite honestly, it's disgraceful."

"I think that its crazy that people are that desparate that they're getting so creative and they're putting so much time and energy into that," said online shopper Mariah Davis.

Now they are thinking about how to protect their own deliveries.

"I almost feel like I need to know when things are getting delivered now so that I'm able to pick them up especially with the holiday season coming up a lo t of special maybe more expensive things coming in the mail," Mariah said.

"Neighbors are very important they watch out for you all the time," Linda said.

"I think it's so important now a days to have a ring camera because you can get notifications like straight to your phone whenever somebody even enters by your front door that way you can go out there and grab it super fast," Taylor said.

Surveillance cameras are exactly what people said helped them eventually catch Polanco Melo and recover several iPhones and empty boxes inside his car.

"Just being vigilant," Sgt. Hancock said. "Being aware in your neighborhood If you see something that looks out of place."

And that's why as more packages start to arrive with the Holidays, Troy Police suggest cameras, requiring a signature for valuable packages and getting items delivered to a business.

"So if you can take any of those steps to protect your items by having them delivered somewhere else or delivered onto a camera that would be helpful," said Sgt. Hancock

You can also use tracking, coordinate with neighbors, use a lockable deliver box or specify a hidden location for package to be left.

"It does happen a lot, so you gotta be careful," said Josh Jacobs.

