When is the right time to take down all your Christmas decorations? We asked Metro Detroiters

(WXYZ) — Now that all of the holiday hype is passed, it’s time to get the bins out and start packing up those decorations for the season. But when is the right time to start tearing it all down?

WXYZ

"I just hate to give it up," said Lisa Bradshaw.

With another year of holiday festivities in the books, some have turned their attention to an efficient cleanup of the season.

WXYZ

"I got one of these little trees that I do," said Mike Prychak. "It's just plug it in, you know? And then when I'm done, I take it out of the living room and put it in the front bedroom and another table, and it sits there for a year."

But many people aren’t quite ready to turn the page on this chapter of 2024.

"I love the lights and festivity," Lisa said.

And in an effort to hang on to that holiday cheer just a little bit longer, some leave the decorations up past the holiday.

WXYZ

"We used to take our Christmas decorations down by mid-January with a light current, and we turned the lights off before then. But then the actual decorations come down by mid-January," said David Wesley Skillman.

Some say they might move some of the festive decor out of sight.

"Outside I I've already taken them down after New Year's," Lisa said.

But if you take a closer look inside, you'll still find some evidence of a holly jolly holiday season.

"Inside they're up till pretty much almost Valentine's Day," Lisa said. "On my windows, I still have snowflakes and snowmen."

When it comes to any real Christmas tree you may still have up, fire prevention experts say taking it down is a must if it's dry, as it poses a higher risk of fire.

Where Your Voice Matters