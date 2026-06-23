Where metro Detroiters can find last-minute getaways for Fourth of July weekend

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — With the Fourth of July just around the corner, metro Detroit families are firing up plans from backyard barbecues to quick trips out of town. But if you haven't booked anything yet, there may still be plenty of options close to home.

Watch Evan Sery's report below

Where metro Detroiters you can find last minute getaways for Fourth of July weekend

As families spend this hot June summer day cooling off at the Sterling Heights splash pad, I thought it was a good time to ask them for their own temperature check and ask about Fourth of July plans.

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“We do bonfires, bbq ribs, potato salads, the regular old Fourth of July thing," said Marievelis Moody.

Family tradition is certainly an Independence Day staple, but how we plan for the big day has become a tradition itself.

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“Favorite spot for me is the Gaylord area," one man said.

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“Love making our way up north to the Waterford area," said Evan Mach from Warren. “It depends on the year, sometimes we have time to plan it, sometimes it just happens and we end up making the most of it."

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“We try to plan ahead, but if its last minute it its more of a barbecue," said Warren resident Alyse Edwards.

So how do you find something last minute, local, and affordable, this Fourth of July if you need it? Well, I went to Cadillac travel group in Royal Oak for answers.

For over four decades, Cadillac president David Fishman has been helping find Michiganders affordable travel destinations from Alaska to Grand Rapids.

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“People dont think of Grand Rapids, you get a little city, you get great fireworks, craft breweries," Fishman mentioned.

Keeping it close, Fishman suggested Frankenmuth as another option.

“Legendary, Bavarian, German, tons of hotels which actually helps this time of year, more availability," Fishman said.

Whether it's up in the thumb for a getaway to a small, quaint place like Port Austin, or down in Ohio for a bigger city experience like Cleveland, Fisman says there are options for metro Detroit families seeking that maximum three hour trip.

“Your best bet is not waiting for two weeks before, you should be out there doing this as soon as possible, you're gonna hunt but they’re out there, and because of the gas prices and overall pricing right now I think there will be more availability this year, more people are gonna stay home and celebrate at home," Fishman said.

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