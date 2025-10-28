ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — When you think of Halloween, you might picture kids in costumes, candy and school parades. But these days, more adults are taking back the night, taking part in what they call 'Adultoween' and bringing back the magic of Halloween in their own way.



Why more adults are taking back the night, embracing 'Adultoween'

"Halloween has been important to me most of my life," said Camille Tucci. "I've been giving parties for over 30 years."

For Tucci, the celebration has always been about connections.

"I wanted a holiday that was my own, where people were available because on Christmas and the other holidays, it's a family thing," Tucci said. "So this has become a way to keep friends together."

And she's not alone. A recent survey by Ferrero North America found that more than half of Americans believe Halloween is as much for adults as it is for kids, and 47 percent say it's their favorite holiday of the year.

"You see from my Jack Skellington back there, I am a huge Halloween fan," said Dr. David Schwartz. "It's probably my favorite holiday, not probably, it definitely is."

Dr. Schwartz, a Psychologist from Oakland University, said that's no surprise, with adults rekindling the joy they once felt as kids, and having an excuse to step outside of their comfort zone.

"The stigma of kind of connecting with those childhood experiences and being able to have that sense of joy that we used to have as children has become more acceptable," Dr. Schwartz said. "I think it's a combination of a big dose of uh nostalgia, because a lot of us have had a lot of fun experiences with Halloween growing up. I think combined with a chance to really kind of engage with our creative side."

"Getting to express yourself, you know, artistically dress up as different things, be, you know, whoever you wanna be," said Sean Casey, the Special Events Director of Eloise Asylum.

And they can express themselves in multiple ways, not just through creativity.

"It's a chance where we actually get to face some of our fears, face some of our anxieties in a very controlled and yet fun atmosphere and fun environment. So makes it less threatening to us," Dr. Schwartz said.

For many, Halloween is no longer just about trick-or-treating: it's about tapping back into that child-like wonder, and maybe a little spooky self-expression too.

"I've always liked scary movies and the horror genre," Camille said. "It's a chance to be something other than yourself, it's a chance for pretend."

